Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 3:10 pm
An unexpected object turned up at a McKinney Walmart’s lost-and-found.
Employees at the store on McKinney Ranch Parkway last weekend discovered an urn full of ashes in the crafts section.
The words, “Mom’s ashes,” and a date were written on the back of the ceramic urn, according to a report by KTVT-TV (CBS 11).
Employees think someone might have set the urn down while looking for a different container, then forgot about it.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking. I just wish I could get it back to the people it belongs to,” employee Ginny Long told the news station.
So far, no one has come forward to retrieve the urn. A McKinney police spokesperson said no one has contacted the department about the urn.
“I know if it was my mother,” Long said, “I would like to have it, not to lose it somewhere.”
This isn’t the first time an urn has turned up in an unusual place.
Last month, a store employee found an ash-filled urn in the parking lot of an H-E-B in San Antonio. And in January, an Austin woman found an urn with ashes at a Goodwill store.
