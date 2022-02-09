The North Texas men's basketball team reached yet another milestone this week.
UNT has enjoyed some terrific seasons over the years but has never gotten off to as good of a start in conference play as it has in coach Grant McCasland's fifth season. The Mean Green have won nine straight and are 10-1 in Conference USA play heading into a game at Rice on Saturday.
What makes UNT's team all the more intriguing is the eclectic nature of its roster. Most mid-major college basketball teams have a host of players from within their home state, especially in one filled with talented players like Texas.
UNT differs from most of those of those teams. McCasland and his staff have connections everywhere and have players from all over the country.
UNT's staff has a good idea of which players will fit McCasland's system and have pulled in top prospects from across the country. The Mean Green's players have enjoyed the experience of getting to know each other, including Tylor Perry and Abou Ousmane. The two are roommates.
Perry is an Oklahoma native, while Ousmane grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Together they have helped UNT emerge as one of the best mid-major basketball teams in the country.
The Mean Green further cemented their status as the best team in C-USA last week when they beat a similarly hot UTEP team at the Super Pit. We covered UNT's 66-58 win and put it in perspective in our regular rewind postgame review.
The Mean Green's run is one that is starting to garner national attention, something we looked at in our weekly all-sports notebook. We also examined the success the UNT women's team has enjoyed while winning its last two games.
On the football front, UNT has just cleared national signing day. That doesn't mean the Mean Green are done in terms of putting together their 2022 signing class.