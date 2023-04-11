North Texas entered spring practice a few weeks ago with more questions to answer than at any time in recent memory.
UNT had a new coach in Eric Morris, a nearly whole new group of assistant coaches and lost starting quarterback Austin Aune when he declared for the NFL draft after last season.
The Mean Green addressed those issues behind closed doors up until Saturday when UNT held its first full scrimmage.
Morris was quick to admit that the Mean Green still had a long way to go still after the workout that was open to the public, offensively and otherwise.
“There’s no doubt this is going to be a work in progress offensively,” Morris said. “We are mixing and matching things now. We’re not looking to game plan our defense and get our guys into one-on-one matchups yet. We’re just running our plays. As we progress, we’ll find out who our guys are.”
The picture will continue to come into focus over the next few weeks. UNT will hold another scrimmage on Saturday with its spring game to follow on April 22.
While UNT still has a long way to go to get a firm grasp on what its team will look like heading into Morris’ debut season, there are a few aspects of where the Mean Green stand that have become clearer.
Here are a few:
UNT’s QB race is still a race
The assumption heading into spring practice was that it was only a matter of time before Chandler Rogers locked up the starting quarterback job.
Rogers was one of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market in the offseason, put up huge numbers at Louisiana-Monroe and seems like a perfect fit for Morris’ system.
Rogers is still the favorite to win the job, but the race sure does seem a lot more interesting after UNT’s first scrimmage. Jace Ruder threw two touchdown passes and was arguably the top performer of the day.
The Mean Green played five quarterbacks but it was apparent who the top contenders for the job are based on who they played with. Rogers and Ruder saw the most time with UNT’s starters.
“Jace has done a good job the first three weeks of camp,” Morris said. “Without seeing the numbers and his reads, it’s hard to say how he did. But from a quick view, he was calm, poised and pushed the ball down the field pretty well.”
Ruder was terrific at times in practice leading up to the 2021 season but couldn’t carry that performance over to games and was benched in favor of Aune.
It’s still Rogers’ job to lose, but it certainly looks like Ruder could push him.
Stone Earle played well with UNT’s backups and might carve out a role as a wildcat, change-of-pace quarterback again.
Grant Gunnell, last season’s backup, appears to be fading.
UNT’s defense is coming together
UNT’s defense won the day in the Mean Green’s first scrimmage by allowing just three touchdowns, including one late with backups on the field.
Morris was particularly pleased with the way UNT tackled in its first scrimmage as it adjusts to a new 3-3-5 scheme.
“The defense did well on the first day of tackling,” Morris said. “They gave up some stuff in the run game here and there but didn’t allow us to capitalize.
“For us to play well in this defense, we’re going to have to tackle in space. They did a good job.”
Safety Logan Wilson is having a good camp as is fellow safety Nick Nakwaasah, who has come back from a knee injury that kept him out all of last season.
Nakwaasah could end up starting at the center safety position that is key to coordinator Matt Caponi’s scheme.
UNT needs some leaders to emerge
All teams have their own character and chemistry that is dictated by the leadership in the locker room.
UNT lost a host of players who guided the way last year, including Aune and offensive lineman Manase Mose.
The Mean Green have some vocal leaders on defense with linebackers Larry Nixon III and Kevin Wood but are still searching for players to set the tone on offense.
“We’re going to get better and find leadership offensively,” Morris said.
That search will continue this week as UNT’s team continues to take shape.