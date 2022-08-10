Oscar Adaway III remembers the day the course of his college career changed vividly.
North Texas was running through a special teams drill in a nondescript preseason practice in the fall of 2021.
Adaway raced to beat a teammate to a tackling dummy.
“I made it to the bag,” Adaway said. “He pulled me down from behind and landed on me. Football was taken away from me just like that.”
Again.
The sophomore running back tore the ACL in his knee and was lost for the year before his first carry of the season.
Injuries happen in football. What made that terrible break all the tougher for Adaway to take last fall was that it was like lightning striking him twice.
Adaway missed four games over the course of two months in 2020 after breaking his hand in practice. UNT played just 10 games that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At times, it seems like Adaway has missed more games than he’s played, which has made him appreciate being on the field this fall all the more. The Mean Green will open the season on Aug. 27 at UTEP.
“It’s a blessing to be back,” Adaway said. “I come to tears just thinking about it. I wouldn’t say that I was on top when I got hurt, but I was the starting running back in a really explosive new offense that had just come in.
“We had a good offensive line and were fixing to run the ball. I was taking it for granted. I’ve got it back and have to go 1,000% because I have nothing to lose.”
The challenge for Adaway is to regain the form he showed when he was healthy.
Adaway burst on to the scene in a blowout win over Houston Baptist early in the 2020 season. UNT gave Adaway the ball five times. He scored on two of those carries while rolling up 118 yards.
Adaway followed up by rushing for 104 yards in a loss to SMU while displaying the tantalizing talent UNT’s coaches have long said he possesses.
Adaway has great size for a running back at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds and can run over defensive backs while also possessing the speed to run by them. That combination of skills helped Adaway roll up 572 yards on just 99 carries as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
The expectation was that Adaway would be UNT’s starter last fall, right up until he suffered his knee injury.
“I felt like I was at the Earth’s core. The bottom of the bottom,” Adaway said. “It’s hard to talk about even now. You go to work every day and love it and all of the sudden, it’s gone.”
Adaway turned his attention to rehab and becoming a leader for a young group of running backs.
UNT’s coaches and players say they were a better team last season and will be a better one this year because of the way Adaway approached the year he spent away from the game.
“He did extra,” UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs said. “At one point, they trainers told him he needed to stop coming in because he was working too much. He was determined to do everything right. It’s paying off big time.”
That was evident during practice on Tuesday when Adaway broke free for a long touchdown run.
UNT’s coaches are confident Adaway can return to form and contribute to a group of running backs that has been the Mean Green’s biggest asset since the middle of last season.
UNT struggled to get its normally potent passing game rolling in 2021 and turned to its running game after starting 1-6. The Mean Green had one veteran to lean on in DeAndre Torrey.
It’s what UNT had behind Torrey that was the question heading into the season with Adaway out of the picture.
Ikaika Ragsdale, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson were all largely unproven.
Adaway took it upon himself to provide that young trio guidance.
“We were all young,” Ragsdale said. “Oscar was the only one with experience to help and guide us. He was like another coach, which helped us. Coach Cobbs is our coach, but with Oscar we had a player who is our age we can relate to even more.”
Adaway takes pride in the way he mentored UNT’s young running backs during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game in that span.
“Oscar does a great job of taking guys under his wing,” Cobbs said. “The running back room is a tight knit group. He’s part of the reason for that. They help each on and off the field. It’s good to have a guy like that set the culture in the room.”
No one cheered more for UNT’s running backs last year than Adaway.
“It means the world to me to see those guys break out,” Adaway said. “They are my brothers. When I see them succeed, I can’t help but smile ear to ear. Those are my guys.”
Adaway’s attitude is the reason UNT’s running backs — and the rest of the team — will be pulling for him to succeed when he returns to the field this fall.
“Oscar has the ability to be a playmaker for us,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s talented. It’s great to see him get back after all the hard work he has put in during last season and the offseason.”
Cobbs is convinced Adaway is on course to be the same player who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown against a tough Appalachian State team in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at the end of the 2020 season, the last game he played for UNT.
“He’s 100% and is ready to rock and roll,” Cobbs said. “He missed football for a year and was knocking the rust off early on. Now the game is coming back to him. He understands what he needs to do to get right and be ready for UTEP.”
The opportunity means a lot to Adaway after missing last season.
“It made me enjoy football way more, even watching it,” Adaway said. “Getting back out here, putting on my helmet, pads and cleats again. I hadn’t been taped in 10 months. It was like a kid walking for the first time. It’s a blessing.”