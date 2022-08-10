North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III (27) carries the ball during the Mean Green's spring game in 2021. Adaway suffered a torn ACL during fall practice just a few months later and missed the season. He'll be back for the Mean Green this fall and thrilled to have the opportunity to play again.
The North Texas football team is now just a few days away from its season opener on Aug. 27 at UTEP.
UNT is hoping the game will mark the beginning of a run to a sixth bowl game in seven seasons under coach Seth Littrell. It's almost certain to usher in the next chapter in the comeback story of running back Oscar Adaway III.
The Arkansas native has always been a tantalizing talent. UNT's coaches talked about his potential during his redshirt season in 2019 and unleashed him a year later.
Adaway rushed for 572 yards in 2020 despite breaking his hand, an injury that limited him to playing in seven games. A torn ACL ended Adaway's 2021 season before it began last fall.
Those setbacks haven't changed Adaway a bit. He's still optimistic and beloved by his coaches and teammates. They say Adaway looks like himself again and is poised to have a big season this fall.
The return of Adaway is just one of the positives that have emerged from fall practice.
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett has gotten a good look at what he has to work with and is convinced the Mean Green have a new batch of playmakers to replace the key players they lost after last season.
The way UNT's defense performed during the first Saturday scrimmage of fall practice backed up that notion. The Mean Green made a host of big plays during the workout. Defensive end Tom Trieb returned an interception for a touchdown.
UNT also announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class this week that includes a host of stars from the past 25 years, including defensive end Adrian Awasom, wide receiver Brelan Chancellor and offensive lineman Nick Zuniga. All three were members of UNT bowl teams.