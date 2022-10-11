The North Texas football team is on a tear when it comes to Conference USA games, one that has put the Mean Green on a short list with some of the nation's elite programs heading into their game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
UNT has won seven straight games in conference play dating back to last season. That run is tied for the fourth longest active streak in the country. Only Cincinnati (16), Georgia (14) and Alabama (8) have longer runs going.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players named several factors that have played a role in their run, including the stability Austin Aune has provided at quarterback and the confidence the Mean Green have built along the way.
And in other news from UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT will look to extend its conference winning streak this week when the Mean Green host Louisiana Tech fresh off a bye. UNT emerged from its week off refreshed after playing in six straight weeks to open the season.
>> While UNT didn't play last week, there were plenty of storylines to run through as the Mean Green hit the midpoint of their season. We went over several over the weekend, including the fact that Littrell is in position to solidify his position as UNT's coach with a solid second half after a 3-3 start.