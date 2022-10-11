winning streak 1

The North Texas football team is on a tear when it comes to Conference USA games, one that has put the Mean Green on a short list with some of the nation's elite programs heading into their game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

UNT has won seven straight games in conference play dating back to last season. That run is tied for the fourth longest active streak in the country. Only Cincinnati (16), Georgia (14) and Alabama (8) have longer runs going.

