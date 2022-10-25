Jake Roberts horiz.

The North Texas football team nearly pulled off a significant upset in Conference USA over the weekend.

The Mean Green led defending league champion UTSA before the Roadrunners drove for the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds. UNT was in position to win largely because of its tight end duo of Jake Roberts and Var'Keyes Gumms.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you