The North Texas football team nearly pulled off a significant upset in Conference USA over the weekend.
The Mean Green led defending league champion UTSA before the Roadrunners drove for the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds. UNT was in position to win largely because of its tight end duo of Jake Roberts and Var'Keyes Gumms.
Roberts caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune. Gumms scored from 44 yards out and caught a 46-yard strike that set up Isaiah Johnson's 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:38 left.
UTSA answered with a game-winning touchdown drive to pull out a 31-27 victory, but another big day from Roberts and Gumms illustrated just how much of an impact they are making for the Mean Green.
And in other news in UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players held a press conference Tuesday and said that they have been pleased with the way they have moved on from their loss to UTSA.
The Mean Green have another key game this week at Western Kentucky. UNT and WKU head into the game tied for second place in the C-USA standings at 3-1.
>> There were a host of key plays in UNT's loss to UTSA, but the one everyone will remember is De'Corian Clark's game-winning touchdown catch. The question after the game was whether Clark pushed off on UNT cornerback Ridge Texada on the play.