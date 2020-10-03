Southern Miss 41, North Texas 31
|Southern Miss
|17
|3
|7
|14
|—
|41
|North Texas
|3
|7
|7
|14
|—
|31
FIRST QUARTER
UNT – Ethan Mooney 49 field goal, 12:36
Drive – 10 plays, 24 yards
Drive time – 2:24
Key play – On third-and-3 from the Southern Miss 37, DeAndre Torrey picked up 6 yards and a first down.
UNT 3, Southern Miss 0
Southern Miss – Demarcus Jones 22 pass from Jack Abraham (Briggs Bourgeois kick), 11:30
Drive – Four plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 1:06
Key play – On first-and-10 from the UNT 22, Jones caught a pass over the middle and scored.
Southern Miss 7, UNT 3
Southern Miss – Frank Gore Jr. 11 run (Bourgeois kick), 10:26
Drive – Three plays, 24 yards
Drive time – 1:04
Key play – Southern Miss safety Malik Shorts recovered a pop-up kickoff at the UNT 24-yard line to set up a short scoring drive.
Southern Miss 14, UNT 3
Southern Miss – Bourgeois 31 field goal, 8:42
Drive – Four plays, 6 yards
Drive time – 1:26
Key play – On third-and-10 from the UNT 25, Southern Miss recovered an Austin Aune fumble at the Mean Green’s 20-yard line, setting up a short scoring drive.
Southern Miss 17, UNT 3
SECOND QUARTER
UNT – Tre Siggers 1 run (Mooney kick), 1:54
Drive – 14 plays, 80 yards
Drive time – 4:20
Key play – On third-and-3 from the UNT 47, Nic Smith picked up four yards and a first down.
Southern Miss 17, UNT 10
Southern Miss – Bourgeois 46 field goal, :44
Drive – Three plays, 46 yards
Drive time – 1:40
Key play – On third-and-1 from the Southern Miss 34, Jason Brownlee caught a 25-yard pass from Abraham.
Southern Miss 20, UNT 10
THIRD QUARTER
Southern Miss – Jason Brownlee 68 pass from Abraham (Bourgeois kick), 13:37
Drive – Three plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 1:23
Key play – On third-and-3 from the Southern Miss 32, Brownlee caught a 68-yard pass from Abraham
Southern Miss 27, UNT 10
UNT – Jaelon Darden 17 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 9:23
Drive – 12 plays, 70 yards
Drive time – 4:14
Key play – On fourth-and-7 from the Southern Miss 44, Darden caught a 14-yard pass from Aune.
Southern Miss 27, UNT 17
FOURTH QUARTER
Southern Miss – Darius Maberry 4 run (Bourgeois kick), 14:54
Drive time – 1:59
Key play – On first-and-goal from the UNT 4, Maberry dove into the end zone on a run up the middle.
Southern Miss 34, UNT 17
UNT – DeAndre Torrey 34 run (Mooney kick), 13:11
Drive – Eight plays, 74 yards
Drive time – 1:43
Key play – On sencond-and-10 from the Southern Miss 34, Torrey broke free for the touchdown.
Southern Miss 34, UNT 24
Southern Miss – Maberry 14 run (Bourgeois kick), 6:16
Drive – 12 plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 6:55
Key play – On fourth-and-1 from the UNT 33, Maberry picked up a yard and a first down.
Southern Miss 41, UNT 24
UNT – Deonte Simpson 37 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 5:16
Drive – Three plays, 71 yards
Drive time – 1:00
Key play – On first-and-7 from the Southern Miss 37, Simpson worked his way free and caught the touchdown pass from Aune.
Southern Miss 41, UNT 31