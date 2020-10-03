Southern Miss 41, North Texas 31

Southern Miss17371441
North Texas3771431

FIRST QUARTER

UNT – Ethan Mooney 49 field goal, 12:36

Drive – 10 plays, 24 yards

Drive time – 2:24

Key play – On third-and-3 from the Southern Miss 37, DeAndre Torrey picked up 6 yards and a first down.

UNT 3, Southern Miss 0

Southern Miss – Demarcus Jones 22 pass from Jack Abraham (Briggs Bourgeois kick), 11:30

Drive – Four plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 1:06

Key play – On first-and-10 from the UNT 22, Jones caught a pass over the middle and scored.

Southern Miss 7, UNT 3

Southern Miss – Frank Gore Jr. 11 run (Bourgeois kick), 10:26

Drive – Three plays, 24 yards

Drive time – 1:04

Key play – Southern Miss safety Malik Shorts recovered a pop-up kickoff at the UNT 24-yard line to set up a short scoring drive.

Southern Miss 14, UNT 3

Southern Miss – Bourgeois 31 field goal, 8:42

Drive – Four plays, 6 yards

Drive time – 1:26

Key play – On third-and-10 from the UNT 25, Southern Miss recovered an Austin Aune fumble at the Mean Green’s 20-yard line, setting up a short scoring drive.

Southern Miss 17, UNT 3

SECOND QUARTER

UNT – Tre Siggers 1 run (Mooney kick), 1:54

Drive – 14 plays, 80 yards

Drive time – 4:20

Key play – On third-and-3 from the UNT 47, Nic Smith picked up four yards and a first down.

Southern Miss 17, UNT 10

Southern Miss – Bourgeois 46 field goal, :44

Drive – Three plays, 46 yards

Drive time – 1:40

Key play – On third-and-1 from the Southern Miss 34, Jason Brownlee caught a 25-yard pass from Abraham.

Southern Miss 20, UNT 10

THIRD QUARTER

Southern Miss – Jason Brownlee 68 pass from Abraham (Bourgeois kick), 13:37

Drive – Three plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 1:23

Key play – On third-and-3 from the Southern Miss 32, Brownlee caught a 68-yard pass from Abraham

Southern Miss 27, UNT 10

UNT – Jaelon Darden 17 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 9:23

Drive – 12 plays, 70 yards

Drive time – 4:14

Key play – On fourth-and-7 from the Southern Miss 44, Darden caught a 14-yard pass from Aune.

Southern Miss 27, UNT 17

FOURTH QUARTER

Southern Miss – Darius Maberry 4 run (Bourgeois kick), 14:54

Drive time – 1:59

Key play – On first-and-goal from the UNT 4, Maberry dove into the end zone on a run up the middle.

Southern Miss 34, UNT 17

UNT – DeAndre Torrey 34 run (Mooney kick), 13:11

Drive – Eight plays, 74 yards

Drive time – 1:43

Key play – On sencond-and-10 from the Southern Miss 34, Torrey broke free for the touchdown.

Southern Miss 34, UNT 24

Southern Miss – Maberry 14 run (Bourgeois kick), 6:16

Drive – 12 plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 6:55

Key play – On fourth-and-1 from the UNT 33, Maberry picked up a yard and a first down.

Southern Miss 41, UNT 24

UNT – Deonte Simpson 37 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 5:16

Drive – Three plays, 71 yards

Drive time – 1:00

Key play – On first-and-7 from the Southern Miss 37, Simpson worked his way free and caught the touchdown pass from Aune.

Southern Miss 41, UNT 31

