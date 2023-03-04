UNT Noble

UNT’s Quincy Noble puts up a shot during the Mean Green’s loss to Western Kentucky.

 UNT sports information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Trailing by one with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter, Western Kentucky used a late 9-0 run to ultimately take home a 76-67 victory over UNT Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Tommisha Lampkin led the way for UNT with 16 points while Jaaucklyn Moore chipped in 14 as the Mean Green finished the regular season 11-19 overall and 7-12 in Conference USA play. Western Kentucky finishes 17-12 and 14-6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags