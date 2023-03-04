BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Trailing by one with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter, Western Kentucky used a late 9-0 run to ultimately take home a 76-67 victory over UNT Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Tommisha Lampkin led the way for UNT with 16 points while Jaaucklyn Moore chipped in 14 as the Mean Green finished the regular season 11-19 overall and 7-12 in Conference USA play. Western Kentucky finishes 17-12 and 14-6.
UNT will be the No. 7 seed in the C-USA Tournament. The Mean Green will take on No. 10 UAB at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Court A at The Star in Frisco.
The Mean Green came out of the gates fast, as they rattled off eight straight points, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Quincy Noble and Breanna Davis to take a 10-2 lead just three minutes into the contest.
After WKU answered with six straight points, UNT responded immediately with a 10-2 flurry to push the lead to 10 with 3:01 left in the first.
The Lady Toppers were able to cut the deficit back down to six by scoring the final five points of the first to make the score 23-17 through one period.
WKU threated to take the lead for the first time in the game at 29-27, but the Mean Green answered once again with an 11-2 run capped off by five straight points from Aniyah Johnson to push the lead to 40-29.
The Lady Toppers scored the final seven points of the second quarter to make the score 40-36 heading into the locker room.
The run for WKU continued into the second half with four straight to start the third quarter to tie the contest at 40 less than a minute into the period.
The two teams then traded baskets for the remainder of the third as neither team led by more than four points in the frame, and Jordyn Carter hit a layup with 16 seconds remaining to make the score 57-56 in favor of WKU heading into the fourth.
With the score 60-59 UNT, the Lady Toppers rattled off nine straight points to take a 68-60 lead with 4:01 left to play. They then swelled the lead to as many as 10 before Lampkin ended the run with a three-point play to cut the deficit to 74-67.
It was not enough, however, as WKU held on late for the nine-point victory.
The Lady Toppers took advantage of UNT turnovers throughout the contest, forcing 20 turnovers and scoring 25 points off them.
The Mean Green did take advantage of the boards, outrebounding the Lady Toppers 35-25, but WKU had an 8-6 advantage in second-chance points.
“We gave them some momentum with unforced turnovers,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We did not handle their pressure well at all today. And we knew coming in that would be a key to getting a win.
“Foul trouble hurt us as well in the second quarter, especially late as well. Those are things you just can’t afford. They’re No. 2 in the league for a reason. They did what they do, and we did not handle it well for the full 40 minutes.”