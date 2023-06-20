 Skip to main content
A year to remember

UNT will never be the same after a transformative school year, will it be better?

North Texas coach Grant McCasland watches his team during its win over Sam Houston in the National Invitation Tournament at the Super Pit last season. McCasland guided UNT to the NIT championship before leaving for Texas Tech.

 Jacob McCready/DRC

The 2022-23 school year began with a hopeful tone for North Texas athletics.

UNT was fresh off a year that saw its men’s basketball team win the Conference USA West Division title. A move to the American Athletic Conference loomed following one last trip through UNT’s conference home for the last decade.

Jared Mosley took over as North Texas' athletic director late last year and will guide the program through its transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. UNT is making the move on July 1.
North Texas coach Eric Morris was hired to take over UNT's football program in December. He was pleased with the Mean Green's growth following spring practice.
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune, left, and offensive lineman Manase Mose celebrate during UNT's loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
North Texas guard Tylor Perry, right, and Jordan Walker talk during the Mean Green's game against UAB in the Conference USA tournament. 

North Texas junior KeAyla Dove earned second-team All-American honors on this spring when she finished 10th in the shot put at the NCAA outdoor championships.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

