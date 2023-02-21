Rubin Jones needed some time to adjust when he arrived at North Texas in the fall of 2020.
Leaving home and moving across the state from Houston was just part of the process and might not have been the most challenging aspect of it all for the dynamic point guard.
Jones played for Houston Yates, one of the high-octane high school teams in the country.
Jones pushed the ball every time he had a chance for Yates, a team that scored 100 or more points in 21 straight games his senior season.
To say playing for the Mean Green was an adjustment would be an understatement.
UNT made your average snail look speedy last season when the Mean Green finished dead last nationally in pace of play.
UNT coach Grant McCasland vowed in the offseason to push the pace a bit more to take advantage of his team’s added depth and the talents of a more athletic roster.
Those plans that included a new offensive system are nothing but a distant memory now.
UNT is once again the slowest of the slow in college basketball. Ken Pomeroy, the noted college basketball statistician, keeps track of just about every statistic imaginable, including the pace at which teams play.
UNT ranks 363 among teams at the Division I level this season in multiple metrics Pomeroy tracks and is back at the bottom this year.
“My freshman year, it was wild,” Jones said. “It took me a minute to adjust.”
McCasland often says it takes a while for new players to settle in with UNT’s approach. Pushing the ball up the court for a dunk is among the most exciting plays in college basketball.
UNT was considering making the break a bigger part of its plans but abandoned the idea early in the season when both Jones and fellow guard Tylor Perry missed time due to injury.
“We worked on it all summer, playing that way,” McCasland said of picking up its tempo. “If we had Rubin and Tylor healthy early, we could have played that way and built it. When we lost those guys, it was tough.
“We just didn’t have the numbers to install it.”
McCasland has always been able to adjust during his six seasons at UNT and regularly has the Mean Green in the postseason. The Mean Green played in the NCAA tournament in the spring of 2021 when they knocked off Purdue. UNT beat Texas State in the NIT last year before falling to Virginia.
Reverting to the walk-it-up floor approach hasn’t hurt the Mean Green, who are once again on course to play beyond the C-USA tournament.
UNT (23-5) enters its game at Charlotte on Thursday having won eight straight games and is just a half game behind Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA standings at 14-3.
The Mean Green have grinded their way to winning conference titles in each of the last three seasons and are in the hunt for another.
McCasland has always emphasized defense and toughness. The pace at which the Mean Green play is also in integral part of UNT’s approach.
Heading into the week, UNT’s games averaged 59 possessions per 40 minutes, while the average length of a Mean Green possession was 21.6 seconds.
Both totals ranked No. 363 nationally.
UNT also ranks No. 350 in the average length of its opponents’ possessions at 18.5 seconds. The Mean Green have faced teams that like to play at a higher tempo.
UNT’s defense ensures they can’t. McCasland believes the longer a team has to look for a good shot against the Mean Green in the halfcourt, the less likely it is to score.
There aren’t many teams that have found success scoring against UNT, which ranks second nationally with an average of 56.4 points allowed per game. Only national power Houston, which allows 55.7 is better.
“It’s just who we are,” Perry said. “We play defense so hard. We don’t want to come down, shoot the ball in the first five seconds and have to come back down the floor and play defense super hard for another 30 seconds.
“We have taken more chances pushing the tempo this year. Mac has given us the freedom to do that, but at the end of the day we want to get the best shot.”
More often than not, UNT finds those shots in a halfcourt setting.
Perry averages 17.2 points per game to lead the Mean Green. The 5-foot-11 guard is one of the elite shooters in college basketball and is shooting 44.9% from 3-point range, a total that puts him in the top 10 nationally.
The senior is far from the most athletic player on UNT’s roster and isn’t the type of player who excels in a fast-paced game. Neither is Abou Ousmane, the Mean Green’s 6-foot-10 forward who scores most of his points in post-up situations and averages 11.5 points per game.
“Our two most impactful players are Tylor and Abou,” McCasland said. “Neither of them would benefit from sprinting up and down the floor. To keep those guys engaged, we have settled at the tempo we are playing at.”
UNT thought it had enough players behind Perry and Ousmane this season to vary its approach at least a little. That changed the Mean Green were shorthanded early in the year.
The Mean Green gave the system they worked on in the offseason a try.
“We ran it against Fresno State and played a little faster,” Jones said. “After that we got back to what we are used to.”
UNT has been grinding out games ever since.
The Mean Green’s players are perfectly fine with that approach, especially with the way they have stacked up wins and conference titles under McCasland.
“Coach Mac does what fits best for our players,” Perry said. “Give him credit. He knows what style fits us.”