Tylor Perry was in a familiar spot when North Texas needed him most last week in a game against UAB.
The junior guard was dancing behind the 3-point arc with the ball in his hands and the clock winding down in a game between two of Conference USA’s best teams.
UNT coach Grant McCasland decided to ride or die with Perry, who rose up and drilled a 3 to give the Mean Green a 58-57 victory that extended their winning streak to 12 games.
Perry might be the best player in C-USA.
He’s certainly one of the most unique for a host of reasons. He’s listed at 5-foor-11, which seems like a stretch, making him one of the smallest players in the conference. He’s also a terrific deep shooter, and perhaps the most unusual bench player in the league.
UNT coach Grant McCasland has a simple philosophy that has helped put the Mean Green on course to win a conference title for the third straight season that has Perry coming off the bench.
“Ultimately, college basketball to me is about identifying roles, being confident in those roles, understanding what everyone’s strengths are and then playing to those.”
Few teams have been as consistent and unconventional as UNT when it comes to the way McCasland uses his players. UNT has Perry coming off the bench and a defensive stopper who takes two or three open jumpers a game in JJ Murray in the starting lineup.
UNT’s bench is basically an extension of the fans in the stands for a team has just one reserve who sees significant time other than Perry in Aaron Scott. The rest of UNT's reserves cheer and do little else on game days.
That won’t change this week when UNT (20-4, 13-1 C-USA) looks to inch closer to wrapping up the C-USA regular season title in a game against Southern Miss on Thursday at the Super Pit.
“Our coaches do a good job of communicating our roles,” Murray said. “We all know what our job is when we are out there. That is why it works so well. We are confident in our roles.”
Finding their niche
UNT isn’t alone in the fact its players all have roles. It’s the nature of college basketball, and college athletics in general.
Where the Mean Green stand out this season is how consistent and confident their players are in roles that don’t always follow the norms of the sport.
Perry is UNT’s top scorer and closer, Rubin Jones the facilitator at point guard, Thomas Bell the jack-of-all-trades at forward, Murray the defensive stopper, Mardrez McBride the shooter on the wing and Abou Ousmane the force in the paint.
Scott, UNT’s other bench player who sees regular time other than Perry, has carved out a role as a rebounder.
If there’s anyone who has a case UNT should deviate from what has worked all season, it’s Perry, who is averaging a team-high 14.0 points per game. He’s certainly proven his value in the clutch while hitting all but one of his 11 shots from 3-point range in the final three minutes of the first and second halves combined in C-USA play.
Perry is UNT’s closer, not a starter. He’s perfectly fine with that.
“It’s working. I have always said, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” Perry said. “I trust my coaching staff. They felt at the beginning of the year that this is the right move. I wouldn’t want to change it now and mess up anything. I don’t mind. As long as we are winning, that is all that matters.”
McCasland pointed to the benefits of having Perry come into a game after a few minutes.
“It’s good to have a scoring threat off the bench,” McCasland said. “There is a fatigue that happens early in the game. Everyone is always trying to find that second wind after the first three minutes. It’s nice to bring in a guy who has the ability to score after that first surge.”
McCasland values the consistency Perry and his other top seven players have shown throughout the season, particularly on the defensive end. UNT has ranked among the nation’s top defensive teams all year and leads the nation with an average of 55.4 points per game.
UNT has started the same five players all season. That continuity has helped UNT when it comes to the defensive end, where the Mean Green are a well-oiled machine.
Those players don’t often need a break due to the fact UNT plays at one of the slowest paces in the country.
“The pace probably helps,” Murray said of UNT making its rotation work with just seven players. “We don’t think about it much. We just focus on having good offense and taking good shots. We turn down good looks for great looks.”
UNT knows what it’s getting from each of the players who are seeing time.
“Everybody does their job and doesn’t try to do too much,” Bell said. “We are going to score enough points. We just have to get stops on defense. No one has to do anything out of character.”
Carrying a heavy load
Bell and UNT’s other core players are all carrying a heavy load while filling their defined roles.
UNT has five players averaging at least 28 minutes per game, Ousmane comes in at 23, while Scott plays 16 minutes per game.
The Mean Green have five players who have seen time beyond their top seven. They have combined to play 245 minutes. Scott has played the least of UNT’s top seven players and has 383 minutes on the season.
UNT has been able to pull off leaning on a small core partly because it avoided key injuries for the most part. The Mean Green lost backup forward Jahmiah Simmons to a season-ending knee injury.
Outside of that the only key player who has missed time is Perry. He missed a win over Southern Miss after taking a hard fall in a win over Old Dominion
“We have been fortunate to have relatively good health,” Murray said. “That makes it easier to keep guys in the same rotation.”
That rotation is far from conventional, but it has served the Mean Green well as they make a run at another C-USA title.
“Ultimately what this group does is trust each other,” McCasland said. “They know everyone can bring something significant to the table. There is confidence in the familiarity of what we are doing and how we are going to win.”