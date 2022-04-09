North Texas held its spring showcase on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Here's today's observation deck.
— There might not have been a young player who helped himself more over the course of spring practice than Var'Keyes Gumms.
The redshirt freshman tight end caught several passes over the course of Saturday's workout and is in position to fill the role Jason Pirtle held last season.
"Gumms has had a really good spring," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "He's big and explosive with the ball, has big mitts and can run. He has a lot of potential."
— Another player who looks like he is line to play a big role this fall is Missouri transfer wide receiver Jay Maclin.
He caught a 35-yard touchdown from Austin Aune and helped fill the void this spring when UNT was without starting wide receiver Jyaire Shorter. Fellow starter Tommy Bush was limited.
Both played in just two games last season due to injury.
"I've been impressed with Maclin," Littrell said. "He works. You have to pull him back. He's not going to pull himself back. There are not many guys who outwork him."
— Jace Ruder missed the last two scrimmages of the spring, which really hurt his chances of overtaking Aune for the starting job.
He started the first four games of last season before giving way to Aune. UNT will have several weeks of workouts in the fall, but he lost a lot of time to prove himself this spring.
— UNT is particularly deep at running back with Ikaika Ragsdale, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson returning. BK Jackson, a highly regarded 2021 recruit, is also coming off a redshirt year.
There is little doubt that redshirt freshman Preston Landis made a case to move into a developmental role over the course of spring, despite being behind those players. He scored two rushing touchdowns on Saturday and was productive while working with UNT's backups.
