North Texas sophomore Dorian Morris has wanted to play wide receiver since he was young even though his physical gifts pointed to his potential as a cornerback. Morris will get a chance to play on offense this fall after showing potential there in spring practice.
Spring practice is a time of opportunity in college football. Players move into the starting lineup or new roles based largely on their performance.
North Texas sophomore Dorian Morris was among a handful of players who might have changed the course of their careers by capitalizing on that chance the last few weeks.
The former Mesquite Poteet standout has bounced back and forth from cornerback, where he seemed destined to play, to wide receiver. Morris always wanted to play on offense, even though he fit the profile for a cornerback at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds with elite speed.
Morris earned the opportunity to play on the offensive side with a solid spring. The story of Morris' growth is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT coach Michael Akers and his players will gather this afternoon to find out where they are headed for their NCAA regional.
The UNT men are playing the third and final round of the stroke-play portion of the C-USA tournament today and are hoping to make the match-play semifinals. UNT was in a tie for ninth place heading into the final round and had some ground to make up to move into the top four and advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.
