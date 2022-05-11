Former North Texas first baseman Dani Hoff stopped by to visit her father’s youth softball team years ago on a regular basis.
Hoff loved being around the game, even when she wasn’t playing for the Mean Green.
Hoff would study players while she was still one herself and was immediately impressed by Kalei Christensen.
“She was the feistiest little spitfire,” Hoff recalled this week. “She was never going to be the biggest, fastest or strongest kid, but she was always going to be the hardest working, the dirtiest, most excited and the one with the biggest smile on her face.”
Those traits that made Christensen an intriguing young player haven’t changed a whole lot since she decided to follow in Hoff’s footsteps at UNT. They are among the reasons the Mean Green feel good about their chances to make a run in this week’s Conference USA tournament.
UNT is hosting the eight-team event that got underway Wednesday at Lovelace Stadium. The Mean Green are the No. 2 seed and will play their first game at noon on Thursday.
Christensen will be a big part of UNT’s plans to win the tournament and do something no other team in program history has accomplished — grab a spot in an NCAA regional by winning the conference tournament. The outfielder/catcher is hitting .309 and ranks second on the team in both home runs (10) and RBIs (44).
Christensen attributes her success in part to Hoff’s guidance and the comfort zone she’s found following in the footsteps of her longtime friend who is now the head softball coach at Byron Nelson.
“UNT has been my dream school the entire time I’ve been playing,” Christensen said. “When it became an opportunity to come here and build on Dani’s legacy, I took it.”
Christensen’s teammates say UNT is a better team because she made that choice.
“Kalei is irreplaceable,” outfielder Lexi Cobb said. “She is such a key part of this team and how we flow as a unit. No matter how she is doing, or we are doing as a team, she has a smile on her face. She is always uplifting everyone no matter who you are and what you are doing. She is someone I admire deeply and is one of my good friends.”
The ties that bind
Christensen was almost like a member of the UNT softball team long before she ever pulled on a Mean Green jersey.
The former McKinney standout was a fixture at games for years after developing a friendship with Hoff.
Christensen would come with her father to watch UNT play and talk to Hoff after games. Once she made an appearance at a televised game that remains one of her fondest memories.
“My dad and I were sitting in the middle of the very front row,” said Christensen, who was 10 or 11 at the time. “I was so sunburnt. We had been out at a doubleheader all day long.”
Christensen still remembers the old promotional bingo game UNT used at games years ago. Fans were given cards that had squares to mark off if a train rolled down the tracks behind the outfield fall and for catching a foul ball.
“I remember talking to her after games and how wide-eyes she was watching the game being played at that level,” Hoff said. “I told her she could play at that level. She was an All-Metroplex player every year growing up.”
Hoff was certainly no slouch when she played for UNT from 2012-15. She was a four-year starter for UNT and ranks in the top 10 in program history in hits (178) and career batting average at (.305).
“We used to laugh because Dani’s batting stance was super low. She was about this far off the ground,” Christensen said while holding her hand just a few feet off the ground to show how far down Hoff, who was listed at 5-foot-2, would crouch. “She was incredible at first.”
By the time Christensen was in high school, Hoff could see she was going to be a college-level player. Christensen earned second team All-Metroplex honors as a freshman and was consistently considered an elite player in the Dallas area from then on.
Former UNT coach Tracey Kee and her staff recruited Christensen, who quickly committed to play for the Mean Green.
“As soon as I got on campus after UNT became an opportunity, it was home,” Christensen said. “When I stood on the field, that was it.”
Hoff found out that Christensen had decided to follow in her footsteps at UNT a short time later.
“Coach Kee texted me to say thanks for putting in a good word for her,” Hoff said. “I asked if Kalei had committed and found out she had. The pride I felt for Kalei committing was 100 times more pride than when I committed.”
Christensen kept her commitment to UNT after Kee resigned and Rodney DeLong took over the program. He didn’t have to do a whole lot of convincing.
“Kalei had her mind set on playing here,” DeLong said. “She loves it at North Texas and is proud to be here. Her attitude is infectious. It helps our culture.”
Hoff ran into Jamie Allred, DeLong’s pitching coach, at a summer tournament before Christensen joined the team.
“I played with Jamie when we were growing up and knew her well enough to say hello,” Hoff said. “I couldn’t keep my mouth shut about Kalei when I saw her. I was like a proud parent. I told her that she is a great kid and that they are lucky to have her.”
A special friendship
Hoff found her place in Dallas-area softball about the same time Christensen did.
Hoff spent a year in graduate school trying to decide what she wanted to do after graduating from UNT. That time convinced her that she wanted to be involved with the game she grew up playing.
Hoff landed a job as an assistant softball coach at Colleyville Heritage before taking over at Byron Nelson. Coaching in the area has helped Hoff’s relationship with Christensen continue to grow.
“We talk all the time,” Hoff said. “What’s funny is now I get to bounce ideas off her based on what I see from my kids in practice. She will call me and tell me about the things she is dealing with and ask me what I think."
Hoff will be following along this week when Christensen and UNT play in the C-USA tournament and chase the title and an NCAA regional bid.
Hoff never had the opportunity to play in a regional during her time at UNT.
Seeing her longtime friend chase that goal where she once exceled is special for Hoff.
“I can’t even explain what it’s like to see Kalei play for North Texas,” Hoff said. “The crazy thing about Kalei is that everything I read about her she says that she wants to be just like me. What I try to tell her — and she doesn’t believe me — is that she is so much better than I ever was. She is the softball player I wish I could have been.”