North Texas will have the rare opportunity to host a Conference USA championship this week when the league's softball tournament takes place in Denton.
The event begins with four games on Wednesday in the single-elimination portion of the tournament before the final four teams compete in the double-elimination rounds. That is where UNT will come in. The Mean Green are set to play their first game at noon on Thursday.
UNT is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and was in the regular season title chase up until dropping its final game before the conference tournament. The Mean Green have several top-notch players, including outfielder/catcher Kalei Christensen.
C-USA released its all-conference team in advance of the tournament. UNT first baseman Kailey Gamble was a first-team selection is among five Mean Green players who were named to the team.
UNT enters the tournament trying to rebound from a loss to Marshall that ended its regular season championship hopes.
We also posted the first installment of our annual series on reasons for optimism and pessimism for UNT football heading into the offseason. We started off with five reasons for optimism for the Mean Green.
