North Texas coach Seth Littrell watches his players during UNT's spring game at Apogee Stadium earlier this year. The Mean Green will open fall practice on Friday in advance of their season opener against Northwestern State.
Football season is almost upon us. The signs are everywhere.
Conference USA has released its preseason poll. The summer football magazines are out.
The next step comes Friday, when North Texas opens fall practice in advance of its opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4. It’s a bit of a cliché to say that a season could be pivotal for a program. They’re all important.
The 2021 campaign just seems to stand out. UNT is coming off a 4-6 season that was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of results. The Mean Green did play in a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons under Seth Littrell. That was great for the program.
Finishing under .500 for the second straight year was decidedly less beneficial.
A winning season and a bowl berth this fall would vault UNT’s program forward. The first bowl win in Littrell’s six seasons as the Mean Green’s coach would be even better.
Does UNT have what it takes to get there?
Maybe, if everything goes right along the way.
The storyline is one we will continue tracking throughout the fall. We set the stage today with a preview of fall practice that focuses on the issues UNT must address leading up to the season.
The Mean Green are hoping to post the third winning season of Littrell’s tenure and break through for the first bowl win of his time at UNT. Reaching that goal would cement Littrell’s status at UNT for a long time to come.
Another losing season could land him on the hot seat.
That wide range of potential outcomes makes the 2021 season awfully intriguing. We set the stage today.
Be sure to come along for the ride the rest of the way.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.