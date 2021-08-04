North Texas coach Seth Littrell couldn’t have been happier earlier this year when it came to how the Mean Green were progressing through the offseason.
New defensive coordinator Phil Bennett was well into the process of installing his system heading into the summer. UNT’s offense had also shown signs of growth as it made the adjustment to Mike Bloesch taking over as the team’s offensive coordinator and primary play-caller.
“The kids had the best energy since we have been here,” Littrell said at the end of spring practice. “Everyone seemed really locked in. The kids were coaching each other, and the coaches were engaged. Both sides of the ball got better. Defense made a lot of progress in 15 practices. We still have a long way to go, but I am really excited about where we are at.”
UNT will tackle the challenge of building on that start beginning Friday when the Mean Green open fall workouts.
The start of fall practice marks the next step in the buildup to Littrell’s sixth season and UNT’s opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4 at Apogee Stadium.
The first five seasons of Littrell’s tenure have been a huge success with four bowl appearances and a trip to the Conference USA title game in 2017. UNT fell to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season.
UNT’s coaches and players are confident in their ability to build on a 4-6 season largely because of the experience they gained over the last few months. The COVD-19 pandemic wiped out spring practice and summer workouts leading into the 2020 season.
The Mean Green entered last season trying to replace record-setting quarterback Mason Fine as well as several other key players with newcomers and backups who had little time to prepare.
UNT is much further along this year.
“It was great to break it down, start from square one and make sure everyone is on the same page,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “We will continue to get better.”
Reaching that goal will be particularly important on the defensive side of the ball, where Bennett is installing a multi-front scheme. The hope is moving to a new system will help UNT improve dramatically after allowing 42.8 points per game last season.
“Everybody has to come in and buy into the plan, get 1% better every day and play as a team,” linebacker KD Davis said. “We also need leaders on our defense to keep each other going. If somebody’s having a bad day, we have to talk to them and make sure they have a good practice.”
First-team All-C-USA defensive lineman Dion Novil will be back after missing the offseason due to injury.
UNT added a handful of transfers to complement Novil as it makes the transition to playing under Bennett, including former Arkansas defensive tackle Enoch Jackson and former Rice cornerback TyRae Thornton.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Bennett said shortly after taking over UNT’s defense. “One of the things that we’ve got to get better at is we’ve got to be more technique oriented at every position. We’ve got to learn to play faster. You do that by playing with good technique.”
UNT also has issues to tackle on offense, where the Mean Green have exceled throughout Littrell’s tenure.
By far the most intriguing position battle of the fall will come at quarterback. Aune split time with Jason Bean last season, when he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns while starting three games.
Bean started UNT’s other seven games, including the Myrtle Beach Bowl, before leaving the program and transferring to Kansas.
UNT landed North Carolina transfer quarterback Jace Ruder in the offseason.
Littrell touted the progress Aune has made throughout the offseason. Ruder didn’t join the team until after spring practice and will have to make up for lost time if he hopes to unseat Aune.
Whoever wins the job will have plenty of talented skill position players around him, including Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush. Shorter missed nearly all of last season due to injury while Bush transferred in from Georgia in the offseason.
Shorter caught nine touchdown passes in 2019, while Bush was a four-star prospect when he signed with Georgia.
Bloesch will have to settle into a rhythm when it comes to utilizing those players after taking over as the Mean Green’s primary play-caller. Littrell, Bloesch and co-offensive coordinator Tommy Mainord shared play-calling responsibilities last season.
The challenge for UNT heading into fall camp is to have those pieces quickly come together as it prepares for a challenging schedule. The Mean Green will face four teams that played in bowls and two more who had their postseason games canceled at the end of the 2020 season.
Littrell anticipates all of UNT’s players being ready for camp.
“We will be ready and believe our key guys will be as well,” Littrell said. “We’re going to need them to be. We have a tough schedule and need guys to step up and make big time plays for us.”