When Makyle Sanders looks back now, he can’t help but think he got caught up in the moment.
The North Texas safety spent four seasons with the Mean Green and racked up 128 tackles while starting games in three consecutive years.
When the NCAA granted an additional season of eligibility to fall sports athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanders jumped in the transfer portal.
“I wanted to see what was out there,” Sanders said this week. “It was something in the spur of the moment.”
What Sanders found is there is no place like what has become a second home at UNT.
The Tyler native pulled his name out of the portal just over a month later and has a had a new perspective ever since. Sanders isn’t just one of UNT’s top players. He’s also a mentor for a host of young players who will look to him to guide the way as the Mean Green open Conference USA play on Saturday at home against defending league champion UAB.
“It’s different now that I came back,” Sanders said. “We have younger guys who are fun to be around. They look at me and Jason Pirtle as the older guys and the big brothers. It’s fun to be back. I am able to give my knowledge to them.”
Sanders has gained plenty of know-how over the years. He is among a handful of players remaining on UNT’s roster who was on the field for the Mean Green’s headline-grabbing win over Arkansas in 2018 and was part of a nine-win team that year.
That experience will be invaluable as UNT (1-1) looks to bounce back from a loss to SMU last week against UAB (1-1). The Blazers have won two of the last three C-USA titles and were picked to repeat as West Division champions in the league’s preseason media poll.
Sanders will be a big part of the Mean Green’s plans to pull the upset. He heads into the weekend ranked third among UNT players with 14 tackles to go along with an interception and a forced fumble.
Sanders' contributions are one of the reasons UNT is allowing 24.5 points per game, a significant improvement over the 42.8 it allowed last season. The Mean Green put together one of its best halves defensively in recent memory last week when they held SMU to seven points in the first half before the Mustangs pulled away for a 35-12 win.
“Makyle has a lot of experience, has been here a long time and understands our program,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He has a lot of game experience. Sometimes that experience not only helps a player handle lives situations but can also help get rid of jitters.”
That calm-and-collected demeanor has helped Sanders make a series of big plays already this season. He stuffed Northwestern State running back Kevin Perkins on a fourth-and-1 run from the UNT 11-yard line in the Mean Green’s season opener.
UNT took over and scored on the ensuing possession to spark a 44-14 win. Sanders also posted his fourth career interception against the Demons.
He followed up that performance by posting a team-high tying eight tackles in UNT’s loss to SMU last week.
The example Sanders has set for younger players has been nearly as valuable as the plays he has made.
“Having his mentality and leadership on defense has helped,” junior linebacker KD Davis said. “We have a lot of younger guys on defense. He has helped them and taught them a lot.”
Serving as a mentor to those young players is perhaps the most rewarding aspect of Sanders’ decision to return to UNT for a final season. He’s leaving his mark on the program not only by adding to his statistical accomplishments but also by passing along what he’s learned during his time with the program.
“The plan is to leave a legacy,” Sanders said. “That’s something that coach Littrell preaches. That’s big for me.”
Sanders thought about his legacy when he was in the transfer portal. Two of the other members of the Mean Green’s 2017 recruiting class entered the portal with Sanders in the offseason and jumped to other programs as graduate transfers.
Running back Tre Siggers landed at SMU, while defensive back Cam Johnson went to UCLA.
Sanders considered following them out of town.
Most players who land in the portal are gone within a matter of weeks. Sanders took the path less traveled and returned home to play a fifth year with some of his longtime teammates.
Linebacker Tyreke Davis and defensive tackle Dion Novil are in their fifth years. Offensive lineman Manse Mose redshirted in his first season at UNT and is also back.
Sanders and the rest of his classmates have been to three bowl games. They’re shooting for a fourth, a milestone few have reached in recent program history. The opportunity was too good for Sanders to pass up.
“The guys and the team led me to decide to come back,” Sanders said. “I wanted to be around them and the coaches for one more season. They’re going to be lifelong friends.”