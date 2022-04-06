One of the intriguing aspects of spring football practice each year at the college level is that there are players who emerge and work their way into larger roles.
Some years they are midterm transfers. In others, they are veterans who make a significant jump for any number of reasons.
North Texas is no different and has a few players who have come on this spring. That group includes safety Keelan Crosby, who has overcome a host of serious injuries and is in the midst of a breakout spring.
Crosby intercepted three passes in a single practice and is on course to move into a starting role.
Crosby will have a chance to further solidify his spot in UNT's starting lineup on Saturday morning, when the Mean Green hold their annual event to cap spring practice. UNT is calling this year's finale a spring showcase.
UNT held its last Saturday scrimmage ahead of ahead of its showcase last week, when the Mean Green's offense showed signs of being explosive. That was a step in the right direction for UNT, which had far too few big plays last season. Here's is a link to last week's observation deck with a few tidbits on what transpired, including the emergence of tight end Var'Keyes Gumms.
The Mean Green's schedule came out last week. We evaluated how that slate sets up for UNT and offered up a four-step plan for the Mean Green to get to where they want to go this fall.
The UNT men's basketball team is coming off a great season that saw the Mean Green win a Conference USA title for the third straight year. UNT began rebuilding its roster in hopes of extending that streak this week when it landed New Hampshire transfer forward Jayden Martinez.
The UNT softball team is also in the midst of a terrific season and swept UTEP over the weekend.
The Mean Green will look to build on that performance this week when they travel to UTSA. We took a look at that series as well as what is going on in soccer and track in our weekly UNT notebook.
