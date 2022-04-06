North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett picked up his phone in the days after the Mean Green’s loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic in December and shot off a text to Keelan Crosby.
UNT had little choice other than to throw Crosby into the fire when starting safety Makyle Sanders was unable to play against the RedHawks due to undisclosed reasons.
Bennett didn’t know what he’d get from the career backup and was pleasantly surprised when Crosby finished with a career-high five tackles, a performance that had been a long time coming for the talented, but oft-injured former Anna standout.
Crosby tore the meniscus in his right knee his freshman season in 2018, the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee in 2019 and the labrum in his shoulder when he separated it in 2020.
“I told him how proud I was of him,” Bennett said. “He has been an emergency room trip guy but has earned the respect of the other players. If you have to tell him something, you only need to do it once. He’s smart and makes the calls back there.”
Crosby looks like he will finally get a chance to make UNT’s defensive calls on a regular basis this fall after a standout spring that will continue Saturday morning when the Mean Green hold a spring showcase at Apogee Stadium in place of a traditional spring game.
Crosby has been one of the breakout stars of the spring. He had three interceptions in one practice and is in position to start this fall.
The opportunity is one Crosby has been waiting and fighting for ever since his injury-plagued college career began.
“I haven’t been able to show what I can do,” Crosby said. “That’s my motivation. My dream was to play college football. I haven’t been able to do that. I kept fighting because I knew my moment would come, even with the adversity. I tried to push through it.”
Tapping into his potential
Crosby had to fight for the opportunity to reach his dream of playing at the major college level.
The 6-foot-1, 182-pound junior was a little off the beaten path when it comes to college football recruiting while playing in Anna, a school north of McKinney.
UNT was the only school that competes at the Football Bowl Subdivision level to offer Crosby a scholarship back in 2017. Crosby spent his senior season playing quarterback for his high school team and landed at UNT largely because of his untapped athletic potential.
He’s shown flashes of that potential since only to see injuries derail his progress.
Crosby first went down with his meniscus tear in the spring game following his freshman season, an injury that kept him out for six months. He had barely gotten over that injury when he tore his ACL in the same knee as a sophomore, played four games and received a medical redshirt.
Crosby separated his shoulder and tore his labrum in UNT’s loss to SMU in his second chance at his sophomore year, his third major injury in three years. The COVID-19 pandemic that led the NCAA to grant players an additional season of eligibility gave Crosby an extra year, making him a junior again head into the 2022 campaign.
“I’ve been injured most of my career here,” Crosby said. “This is the first year I’ve been back for spring practice. It feels great. I’m excited and have the juice. I feel really good and am settling in.”
Crosby’s hope is finding a comfort zone will help him build on his solid performance in Frisco. He’s played in just 17 games the last three years combined and has 27 career tackles.
UNT’s coaches and players expect him to build on that total quickly this fall after the drive he has displayed while overcoming the injuries that have slowed him.
“Keelan’s been a warrior,” cornerback DeShawn Gaddie said. “Not a lot of people could go through what he went through and keep their heads on straight like he did. He never flinched or looked away. He came in and did what he had to do to be able to contribute.”
UNT coach Seth Littrell can sense Crosby reaching the point where he can be a key player for the Mean Green. He watched Crosby bounce back each time he was injured and improve as a player along the way.
“He’s getting more comfortable now that he had some burn last year and played,” Littrell said. “He’s smart and talented. We’re glad he’s back and healthy.”
Filling a key role
Crosby’s growth comes at a critical time for UNT. The Mean Green lost Sanders and Tyreke Davis, another starter in the secondary, to graduation after last season.
Sanders and Davis were two of the veteran anchors who helped keep the Mean Green organized. Crosby has stepped in to help fill the void at a time UNT is working several transfers into its depth chart.
Safety Nick Nakwaasah and cornerback Zahodri Jackson are expected to play key roles in the fall. Crosby has provided guidance for both and has taken sophomore safety Dillion Williams under his wing.
How UNT’s secondary comes together will be a key factor in the Mean Green’s ability to continue its growth defensively. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game in its first season under Bennett last year, a dramatic drop from the 42.8 points the Mean Green gave up in 2020.
“Keelan has been doing some good things from a communication standpoint,” cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley said. “Our safeties have to be communicators and get everyone lined up. He’s done a great job of that.”
Crosby will have a chance to fill that role again on Saturday in UNT’s spring showcase. He’ll be looking to take another step forward in his breakout spring.
“I have settled in at safety,” Crosby said. “Coach Bennett is a great coach who never takes a day off.”
Crosby never took a day off either as he worked his way back from a series of injuries that nearly derailed his career.
That drive has Crosby to reach the dream of playing college football at the level he always envisioned.