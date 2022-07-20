North Texas is heading into its last year in Conference USA. The following is a look at a few of the initiatives the school is planning that will guide it through the transition to the American Athletic Conference.
Finalizing a new set of plans — UNT is in the final stages of putting together a strategic plan that will guide it through its transition to the American. The school is also updating its facilities master plan. Those plans will dictate how the program moves forward with several goals, including increasing the size of its staff, boosting operating budgets for its programs and salaries for key personnel as well as upgrading its facilities. Those plans will be unveiled in the next few months.
Expand the North Texas Athletic Center — UNT has revived plans to expand its athletic center that were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials hope to finalize those plans in the next few months. UNT will soon begin a push to raise money for the project that will include moving its academic center that is currently across Bonnie Brae Street into the athletic center.
Finish construction of a new basketball weight room — UNT is close to finishing construction on a new weight room for its basketball teams in the Super Pit.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.