University of North Texas faculty seemed to feel like they are at the center of an armed camp during the March faculty senate meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Business faculty fear student backlash when they broach capitalism in their classrooms, they said. Humanities professors fear reprisal from Republican legislators bent on eliminating tenure in order to root out critical race theory from classrooms, they said. Lecturers, who don’t have tenure, said they feel utterly exposed to both the whims of student retaliation and a state house that has been tugged to the right since the Trump administration.
Add into the mix a campus protest over health care for Texas transgender children that went viral last week, and the faculty senate found more pain points on their agenda than usual.
UNT President Neal Smatresk cautioned the ranks, though, reminding professors that they are serving students during a primary election season that has stakes and emotions running high.
Worrying remarks from high office
Last month, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick rankled academics when he proposed a still penalty for professors who teach Critical Race Theory. Patrick, who is running for re-election, suggested ending tenure for new professors who teach CRT in Texas colleges and universities.
“Go to a private school, let them raise their own funds to teach, but we’re not going to fund them,” Patrick told the Texas Tribune on Feb. 18. “I’m not going to pay for that nonsense.”
Critical Race Theory is most often taught in law schools. It asserts that the country’s legal landscape has always been contoured according to white privilege. The theory posits that, even when racial justice has advanced, it has done so because advancement also benefits white Americans.
Over the last several years, however, Critical Race Theory has morphed into an avatar for a host of social and cultural changes that conservatives say benefit racial minorities, women and LGBTQ people at the expense of white men.
Patrick, who has the authority to steer the state’s legislative agenda, also proposed revoking tenure for professors who already have it should their institutions insist on teaching the legal theory. His statements came after the University of Texas Faculty Council approved a non-binding resolution defending faculty freedom to teach about race, gender and Critical Race Theory.
Smatresk told the UNT faculty senate he was paying attention to grumblings about academic freedom in the state legislature, but that he’s being cautious about making public statements. He cautioned faculty about issuing a resolution.
“I want you all to remember it is a political season and people are running for office,” Smatresk said.
In other words, Texas politicos have a tendency to talk big when votes are on the line.
“It’s not going to happen,” Smatresk said of threats to end tenure and muzzle professors. “It would instantly make Texas the worst place for any faculty member to go. Our hiring would suffer. And we would become, I won’t say the laughingstock of the country, because there are other places where this is being discussed and attempted. I would say that this would make us a pariah. And so I have no reason to believe it’s anything other than rhetoric.”
Smatresk clarified that he staunchly supports tenure, and will defend it in whatever way he needs to.
“I believe in tenure if for no other reason than it’s a market force,” he said. “People work for longevity, and that’s a respected piece of academics. And tenure protects academic freedom.”
Smatresk said he’s more concerned about the saber rattling over Critical Race Theory, calling it “a hot button issue.”
“Legislators are now adding it to their list to show how conservative they are,” Smatresk said. “And for the record, I’m not judging any legislator for this. I’m just stating fact.”
Smatresk said he defends academic freedom, including materials that are needed and relevant in the classroom.
“Teach what you need to teach, what is germane to the class, what is important to students so that they can go on and do the things they have to do that make our society a better place.” Smatresk said. “So teach what you need to teach, and I will defend you.”
When a professor pressed him to “go public” with his remarks on official university letterhead, Smatresk questioned the wisdom of making any declaration that might “poke the bear.” Statements that read as provocative by activist legislators could affect funding.
“How much attention do we want to draw to ourselves that might result in punitive action?” Smatresk asked.
Some faculty pushed back, saying that professors are public intellectuals with moral and ethical responsibilities to define their university’s association and commitment to academic freedom, and to the community’s highest ideals.
Other faculty said “the bear has already been poked” and conservative candidates and elected leaders are already using legislation to gag academics. A lecturer who teaches jurisprudence and critical theory asked what protection non-tenured faculty have. Smatresk told the lecturer to continue teaching the syllabus they had designed and honed.
Smatresk suggested that administrators might well choose to bite their tongues, urge their faculty to continue their scholarship while bad and dangerous bills get smothered in house or senate committees. Tenure has been threatened before, Smatresk said, but Texas academics still earn it.
Smatresk asked the senate to show support for a resolution regarding Critical Race Theory and tenure and against it, and a small number raised their hands for each. The informal poll itself showed how equivocal the response already is among academics.
“Whenever you make written statements, people will parse every word that you say,” Smatresk added. “Every single word you say and every single word you didn’t say.”
Respecting freedom, protecting marginal students
A few faculty senators grew more passionate when discussion turned toward campus protests last week. Planned protests to the visit of Republican Candidate Jeff Younger, who is in a runoff election for his party’s nomination for Texas House District 63, became explosive when protestors chanted, shouted and used obscene gestures during his address.
Younger came to campus to discuss his campaign to criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for Texas transgender teens and children. After Younger and student organizers were escorted from the venue, video from the protest showed what appeared to be a UNT Police vehicle hitting a protestor. While there were no serious injuries from the event, some students said the event was traumatic at another related protest last Friday.
Smatresk said he deplored Younger’s campaign rhetoric, and suggested that the UNT Chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas, which invited the candidate to campus, did so in part to generate attention on social media. Smatresk repeated his support for UNT transgender students, and said he is putting together multiple groups to hear concerns for transgender students, and to begin processes to better ensure safety for students.
“In our history — as far as I can tell from our cabinet’s recollections — there’s never been a case where we have stopped a student group from speaking,” Smatresk said. “In our history — as far as I can tell, although the recollections here don’t go back to the Vietnam War, there has not been a violent protest on our campus.
“So I’m confronted with a very difficult situation,” Smatresk said. “My preference would be that people don’t feed the desire of a few individuals who want notoriety for themselves. I certainly understand protests. I was involved in many as a student myself. I even got tear gassed. But abridging the right of a speaker who is invited by a student group to come to our campus and speak hasn’t happened. I fiercely defend not just academic freedom, but our ability to express ourselves on this campus... I can’t find it in myself to curtail our First Amendment freedoms.”
Faculty criticized Smatresk for what they said was a failure to call out the violence and rhetoric of people supporting Younger and the conservative student group. Several professors said Smatresk’s email to students last week failed to mention the behavior of protestors whose rhetoric erased transgender identity, only calling out the behavior of protestors who objected to the event.
Faculty bristled at Smatresk saying that protestors “made themselves a target” on campus and social media, and insisted that transgender students are already targeted for living visibly and honestly. Faculty referenced a tweet by the conservative group that declared “transgender people don’t exist.”
Smatresk said he sensed that the senate, who interact with students daily, expect more of him in engaging with LGBTQ students.
“I think we need a broader conversation with the community to understand what we can do about this, because it’s not going to stop happening until we have a way of managing and dealing with it in a way that makes people feel more protected and safer,” he said. “I will also say that my remarks have not been unsupportive of our trans community. They just haven’t been what you are looking for.”
Before he left the senate meeting, Smatresk said he plans to listen more and have more effective communication with faculty and students who feel the university needs to do more to support transgender students, faculty and staff.