The North Texas softball team is making a habit of making history under coach Rodney DeLong.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title outright for the first time last season. The Mean Green are headed into uncharted territory again when they face Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament on Friday night.
UNT has been playing softball since 2004 and had never earned a spot in the NCAA regionals until this year.
That milestone is another landmark for the Mean Green under DeLong, who has won a championship in each of his first three full seasons at UNT.
UNT's coach credits the Mean Green's rise to a host of factors. We look at them this week in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT earned its spot in the NCAA tournament during a remarkable run through the Conference USA tournament at Lovelace Stadium last week. The Mean Green won three games in three days, culminating with a win over Western Kentucky in the final.
UNT's players gathered to watch the NCAA selection show on Sunday, when DeLong and his players were pleased with where they landed in the NCAA tournament bracket.
It was also an eventful week for UNT in football. The Mean Green picked up a pair of highly regarded transfers.
UNT is also in the market for a new coach to guide its track and field program after the school announced that Carl Sheffield is retiring. Sheffield had been the Mean Green's head coach since 2011 and was also on the Mean Green's staff from 1996-2007.
— Brett Vito
