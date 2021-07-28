North Texas officials say that the school's move to Conference USA in 2013 has been beneficial to the program while acknowledging that they are prepared should they need to make the case for the program during a new round of realignment in the next few months.
The world of college athletics looks like it is about to become really interesting again, and we’re not taking about the beginning of football season.
We’ll get to that in a few days.
North Texas fans know exactly what I’m talking about. Realignment in college athletics is back in play. Texas and Oklahoma made sure of that this week when both officially requested to become members of the SEC in 2025.
At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Texas and Oklahoma will make the jump and start the dominoes falling. The Big 12 will likely respond, potentially by inviting teams from the American Athletic Conference.
And that’s where UNT would come into the mix as the trickledown effect reaches Conference USA and the lower levels of the Group of Five.
Well, we have you covered. UNT officials are not going to talk on the record, but here’s the school’s general feeling on where the program stands, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
One of UNT's most important selling points is its men’s basketball program that is coming off a win over Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
Coach Grant McCasland has done a terrific job building the program over his four years at UNT. One of the key aspects of his approach has always been keeping his family highly involved.
McCasland took us behind the scenes and described how he integrates his family and program for a story that will appear in our weekend edition of the paper.