Former North Texas athletic director Rick Villarreal touted how far the school’s athletics program had come back in 2012, when the school accepted an invitation to Conference USA.
UNT spent 12 years as the only Texas school in the Sun Belt. C-USA was a massive upgrade considering Rice, UTEP and UTSA are also members of the league.
“This is validation that the progress we have made in our athletic programs in conjunction with our university's academic reputation has made us a suitable fit for the high standards of Conference USA,” Villarreal said at the time.
A whole lot has changed for the better for UNT since, giving school officials confidence about where their athletics program stands as another round of realignment looms in college athletics.
Texas and Oklahoma submitted formal requests to join the SEC this week, the next step in their departure from the Big 12.
That move threatens to cause a host of shifts further down in the college athletics food chain.
UNT officials are preparing to make the case that they are ready to move to a higher profile league should the opportunity present itself, while also acknowledging how beneficial being a member of C-USA has been for the school.
UNT officials, who declined to comment on the record, point to the progress the university has made as a whole in addition to the success it has enjoyed in athletics as reasons for their confidence in the school’s prospects should a new round of realignment present an opportunity.
UNT has a new $16 million indoor football practice facility, a golf practice facility on the way and a basketball practice facility in place for a team coming off the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
UNT became a Tier 1 research institution in 2016, elevating its academic profile.
The school spent a whole lot of time preparing to sell itself a decade ago, when another round of realignment led to UNT’s last conference switch.
Jumping to C-USA helped fuel UNT’s rise as a program that helped put it on solid ground as a new round of realignment looms.
The league’s headquarters are in Dallas, adding to its strong Texas presence that has benefitted UNT.
The dilemma for C-USA in its latest alignment is that the league stretches from UTEP in El Paso all the way to the East Coast, where Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic and Florida International are located.
The expansive nature of C-USA poses challenges in terms of travel expenses and capturing the interest of fans, who are often unfamiliar with schools on the other side of the conference.
UNT was among the schools that joined the far-flung league the last time college athletics went through a significant round of realignment. School officials have consistently said that the move to C-USA was a boon for their athletics program.
That doesn’t mean UNT officials won’t be ready to promote what they see as a resume that has improved significantly since the last time college athletics went through a significant round of realignment.