University of North Texas president Neal Smatresk, left, and athletic director Wren Baker talk about UNT's move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference during a press conference at Apogee Stadium last fall. UNT will prepare for its move to the American throughout the upcoming school year.
The beginning of the 2022-23 college sports season is just around the corner.
The kickoff to a new year is meaningful for all programs across the country. For North Texas, it seems even bigger than normal.
UNT will begin its last school year as a member of Conference USA in a matter of days. So, where does UNT stand heading into its final year before it moves to the American Athletic Conference in the summer of 2023?
Over the course of the last few weeks, we've visited with athletic director Wren Baker, football coach Seth Littrell, men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell, among others.
Baker and his coaches have a positive outlook as UNT enters a critical year for the growth of the program.
Baker shared some details on the school's plans to prepare for its move to the American. Be sure to catch the second part of the series later this week that will include details on a facilities project school officials see as being vitally important to UNT's future.
And speaking of C-USA, there was an interesting tidbit that came down early this week. UNT is leaving the league, but it will still have a couple of games down the line with Louisiana Tech, which is remaining in C-USA.
The schools announced a home-and-home series on Tuesday that will have the Mean Green playing in Ruston, Louisiana, in 2023. The Bulldogs will play at Apogee in 2028.