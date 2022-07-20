University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker enjoyed a few laughs and took time to celebrate last fall when the American Athletic Conference announced it would add six schools.
UNT was on the list and secured a place in a conference that already includes SMU, Tulsa and Tulane and is set to add Rice and UTSA. It’s a dream scenario to play in the same league with those regional rivals for UNT, which called a news conference and held a fan event to mark the occasion.
Baker took advantage of UNT’s supporters’ undivided attention to deliver a message, one he has reiterated several times since as UNT prepares to leave Conference USA.
“We’re not satisfied with just getting into the American,” Baker said. “We plan to go in and resource our teams in a way that will allow us to be competitive.”
UNT has been working ever since to lay the foundation for what it hopes will be a quick rise to prominence in its new league.
The process is far from complete, but Baker, athletic department officials and the school’s coaches feel good about where the program stands as the clock ticks down toward UNT’s departure from C-USA. UNT is finalizing a strategic plan school officials will soon unveil that will guide it through its move to the American. The league announced this summer that it will welcome its new schools on July 1, 2023.
UNT will join a league with Memphis, South Florida, East Carolina, Navy, Temple, Wichita State, UAB, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte in addition to its five regional rivals.
UNT has 346 days left until moving day, a time that will go by quickly after its final school year in C-USA begins next month.
UNT has made several key moves over the past few years to prepare to compete at a higher level and is hoping its new plan will help it address a few lingering issues.
The following is a look at the schools that will be in the American Athletic Conference when…
“To give Dr. Smatresk and Wren credit, we are already making plans,” men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland said. “What I love is the improvements we have made over the last five years have put us in position where it doesn’t feel like it’s impossible to be where we need to be. Some of the programs in the American are funded like Top 25 programs.
“If you had asked me five years ago, I would have said we’re not close. Now, I feel like we’re in the ballpark where the changes we need to happen are possible within a few years.”
Finalizing their plan
Baker outlined UNT’s plans this summer with the Denton Record-Chronicle, which also spoke to a host of the school’s coaches and athletes. They offered their take on where UNT stands as its move to the American nears.
Those coaches and athletes echoed McCasland’s sentiments that UNT is in a good position, thanks largely to the program’s growth under Baker and his plans to continue that progress.
It’s no surprise that strategy is based in a well-thought-out plan. The school moved into position to leave C-USA for the American largely due to Baker and his staff conceiving and executing a five-year plan as well as making headway on a facilities master plan they put in place shortly after Baker’s arrival in 2016.
UNT’s new plan will prioritize renovating the North Texas Athletic Center as well as making sure its budget, staff, nutritional program, coaching salaries and the attention it pays to athletes’ mental health put it in position to compete in the American.
North Texas is heading into its last year in Conference USA. The following is a look at a fe…
The school has already added video coordinators for both its men’s and women’s basketball teams in the past two years and is looking at adding strength coaches and staff in athletic training. UNT is also examining increasing salaries for coaches and support staff as well as boosting its programs’ operating budgets.
UNT opened the North Texas Athletic Center in 2005 and renovated it in 2016. The renovation was mostly a cosmetic project that included installing new football lockers as well as repainting.
UNT hopes to expand the venue this time around as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation.
The school had a plan in place before the COVID-19 pandemic and is revising it now.
“We had to go back, revisit and say, ‘Ok, we’re moving into a bigger conference and things have changed,” Baker said. “Mental health has become a much bigger thing in the world of college athletics than it was three or four years ago. So, we’ve had to look at making sure that we are designing the building for the future of college athletics and that the design we had two or three years ago as a member of Conference USA is still competitive in the American.”
UNT’s original plan was to expand key areas of the athletic center. The strength and conditioning area was slated to increase from 6,150 to 23,000 square feet, while the sports medicine area was set to jump from 3,520 to 9,500 square feet.
UNT’s coaches’ offices and the football locker room were also designed to increase in size.
Those areas will be expanded in UNT’s new plan, which will also include moving its academic center that is currently in a separate building across Bonnie Brae Street into the athletic center.
The challenge will be finding a way to afford all UNT wants to accomplish. The school will forfeit two years of revenue distribution from C-USA as a condition of leaving the league. Baker estimates the school will lose between $2 million and $3 million, which will stretch UNT’s budget of just more than $40 million until it starts receiving revenue distributions from the American.
The school has looked at how it will make up for that loss of revenue while tackling its growth plan.
“It’s going to require us to grow our revenue in a variety of places – multimedia rights, ticket sales and donations,” Baker said. “Hopefully, our student enrollment keeps growing, which helps with our student athletics fee. If we can continue to maximize all those, I feel very confident.
“We’ve grown our budget about $10 million over the last five years. If we can grow it another $10 million over the next five, I feel very good about where that puts us competitively.”
A solid run in C-USA
UNT’s confidence in its ability to reach its goals is based in part on what it has accomplished in C-USA.
Six of UNT’s 13 bowl appearances as well as four of its seven appearances in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament and its first NCAA tournament win in men’s basketball have come since the school left the Sun Belt for C-USA in 2013.
UNT’s students approved an increase in the school’s athletics fee in 2018 that provided an additional $3.5 million annually and played a significant role in the growth of the school’s budget.
The challenge now is continuing that run of success in the American. That won’t be easy.
UNT ranked fourth among C-USA teams in revenue in USA Today’s latest study of finances in college athletics. The school will drop to sixth among public schools based on the latest figures in the American, which also includes three well-funded private schools that are not part of USA Today’s report – SMU, Tulsa and Tulane. Navy is also a private school but is a football-only member of the league.
“The American is a better conference in terms of the way the programs are funded and the overall top-to-bottom competitiveness of the league,” Baker said. “We’re going to have to step our game up.”
Baker attributed UNT’s success in C-USA largely to the school funding its programs in a way that has them among the top quarter of teams in the league in terms of resources.
That is where Baker wants UNT’s teams to be shortly after they land in the American.
UNT’s coaches are confident the school will put them in the position to succeed.
“We’re prepared because our leadership is prepared,” football coach Seth Littrell said. “It starts with Wren and our athletic department and the resources our president continues to help us with.”
The foundation in place
Littrell is far from the only UNT coach who is confident in the Mean Green’s ability to compete in the American.
UNT’s softball team won the C-USA tournament and two games in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament this spring. Coach Rodney DeLong credited his team’s success to the program’s foundation and his staff’s ability to capitalize on it.
Baker estimates the school has spent close to $1.5 million on Lovelace Stadium since DeLong’s arrival in 2018.
UNT added covered batting cages and bullpens two years ago and put in a new infield surface and scoreboard this year.
“The facilities are helping,” DeLong said. “For programs to be successful, they have to have the support and the facilities. If you want to have a top program, you have to pay for it.”
DeLong said the combination of top facilities and the success the team has enjoyed will help make the Mean Green a force in the American.
The improvements UNT has made in softball are just one example of the program’s growth.
UNT opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, its $16 million indoor football practice venue, in the fall of 2019. The school added its Soccer and Track & Field Stadium, a $13.6 million facility, a few months earlier.
The school has renovated the concourse at the Super Pit as well as upgraded its basketball locker rooms and coaches’ offices in the past five years. UNT is set to open a new weight room for its men’s and women’s basketball programs in the Super Pit in the next few weeks.
“Every year we’ve been here, Wren has made an improvement in the Super Pit,” McCasland said. “The school is always trying to make things better.”
Littrell echoed those sentiments over the past few years and pointed to the indoor practice facility as a vital addition.
The challenge for UNT’s teams now is to capitalize on what they have to work with in their last year in C-USA.
“Having momentum going into a new conference is huge,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “The goal is always the same. We’re working toward a championship.”
Momentum on, off the fields
UNT enters its final go-around in C-USA off one of its best overall years in program history.
The Mean Green won the league’s West Division title in men’s basketball in addition to winning the conference’s women’s golf and softball tournaments. UNT's women's basketball team made the National Invitation Tournament field for the first time in 20 years, while its football team played in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons.
The school's teams combined to win 61.9% of their games, their best winning percentage since 1978-79.
Baker touted the successes the program has enjoyed off the field as well. UNT’s athletes combined to post a 3.206 GPA for the spring semester, the highest mark for a semester in program history.
UNT’s athletes can sense the momentum they have helped establish and are hungry to build on it.
“We have to go out with a bang in Conference USA,” said Quincy Noble, a guard with UNT’s women’s basketball team. “We are so excited to go to a new conference. It will be different.”
Baker knows how much that opportunity means to the school and its supporters. He has spent the past few months formulating a plan to capitalize.
“If you look at the history of our program, we have always had a hunger and desire to have an opportunity to compete with the SMUs, Tulsas, South Floridas and those types of institutions,” Baker said. “It’s a great honor to join the American and have an opportunity to compete, but the thing about opportunity is it’s only useful if you take advantage of it.”