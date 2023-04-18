Eric Morris has left little doubt as to exactly what his plan is for building North Texas’ roster during his tenure as the Mean Green’s coach.
If there was any lingering questions, the fact he and his staff pushed back UNT’s scrimmage on Saturday to host 72 of the highest-rated high school recruits they could convince to come to town erases it.
Just don’t think for a second that Morris isn’t practical about the shifting landscape in college athletics, though.
The transfer portal is a bigger part of building a roster than ever before, and UNT is going to be active beginning this week.
The second of the two windows opened on Saturday and runs through April 30.
“We will use the window that is coming up to add players and build depth,” Morris said. “It’s the new age of football. You might lose some players and gain some as well.”
How UNT would handle that new era was something of a mystery following a short run-up to the Mean Green signing Morris' first recruiting class back in December and February.
Morris and his staff barely had time to settle into their offices before the midterm signing period and didn’t have a whole lot of time after that to finish up before February.
There are plenty of schools out there that are basing their recruiting efforts off pulling players out of the portal.
UNT won’t go that route.
“We’re not going to live in that world,” Morris said. “We’re going to try to recruit Texas high school kids and build that way. When you lose guys, you have to replace them. We will dip into the portal the next couple of weeks.”
UNT has lost a handful of players who were expected to return in 2023 and played key roles in the Mean Green’s run to the Conference USA title game and an appearance in the Frisco Bowl last fall.
Tight end Jake Roberts entered the transfer portal a week after Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach. Fellow tight end Var’Keyes Gumms followed this spring and entered his name this week, not long after defensive end Cam Robertson.
Gumms ranked second among UNT players with 34 catches last season, when Roberts finished with 28.
Roberts landed at Baylor, while Gumms and Robertson have racked up offers from Power Five conference schools.
UNT responded by adding a couple of potential impact players in College of the Canyons tight end Josh Smith and Angelo State offensive lineman Jake Long.
Both will arrive at UNT over the summer.
“North Texas needed a tight end for the upcoming season,” Smith said shortly after he committed. “It’s a perfect fit for me. I’m excited and am looking forward to the chance to help this year.”
Long was a second-team Division II All-America selection last season and will have a chance to play at the highest level of college football for the first time. UNT has had a series of players move up from smaller schools over the years and excel.
“I love how they give DII players a chance,” Long said. “There is a lot of talent at the Division II level that is overlooked. When you get the opportunity to move up, it’s an amazing feeling.”
New UNT offensive line coach Jon Cooper pointed to the work the Mean Green are doing this spring and during the late recruiting period as being vital to building a solid offensive front.
Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner signed during the midterm period but will arrive over the summer.
“We needed depth and experience,” Cooper said. “Those guys are coming in with experience and have played good football. It’s going to help our room and will breed competition.”
UNT isn’t done yet when it comes to capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the late signing window.
The Mean Green changed schemes defensively when Morris arrived. New coordinator Matt Caponi runs a 3-3-5 system that differs dramatically from the system with a four-man front UNT used under former coordinator Phil Bennett.
UNT’s staff has gotten a better look at what it has to work with over the last few weeks and knows what positions it could look for some help while the portal is still open.
“With our scheme changes we need a corner, a safety and possibly a linebacker,” Morris said. “Any time you can get players at premium positions like offensive tackle, defensive line or a good skill guy on offense, we will look at that.”
It’s all part of the process of building a roster these days in college football, where the opportunities to add players from the transfer portal are critical, even for a program guided by a coach who has vowed to build through the high school ranks like UNT.