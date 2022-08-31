North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey (3) breaks through SMU's defensive line during the Mean Green's loss to the Mustangs last season at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. UNT and SMU will play their last nonconference game this Saturday at Apogee Stadium before the Mean Green join the American Athletic Conference next summer. SMU is a member of the American.
The biggest game of the year in North Texas athletics is now just days away.
The Mean Green won't be able to move one inch closer to winning a conference title and only marginally closer to earning a bowl berth when they host SMU on Saturday. What UNT will have a chance to do is beat the Mustangs in football.
No game matters more in the sport that means the most at UNT.
And it's not particularly close.
UNT has always struggled to beat SMU and trails in the all-time series 34-6-1. What makes this year's game all the more interesting is that it comes in a time of change in the series.
UNT is set to join the American Athletic Conference next summer, a move that will land the Mean Green in the same league as SMU. That shift comes at a time name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes are altering the landscape in college athletics.
How could those changes affect the longstanding UNT-SMU rivalry? It's an issue we tackle in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT has made dramatic progress under athletic director Wren Baker over the last few years. Seth Littrell has guided the Mean Green to bowl games in five of the last six seasons. The hope is that success and UNT's move to the American will help change its fortunes against SMU.
UNT heads into that game off an impressive win over UTEP to open its 2022 campaign. Quarterback Austin Aune finally got his chance to begin the season as the Mean Green's starter and helped guide UNT to a 31-13 win.
UNT began looking forward to its game against SMU in Littrell's weekly Tuesday press conference. The Mean Green have a few injury issues they are dealing with. The good news is several of UNT's backups showed they are capable of stepping in and performing at a high level.