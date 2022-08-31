UNT-SMU series story
Buy Now

North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey (3) breaks through SMU's defensive line during the Mean Green's loss to the Mustangs last season at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. UNT and SMU will play their last nonconference game this Saturday at Apogee Stadium before the Mean Green join the American Athletic Conference next summer. SMU is a member of the American.

 Al Key/DRC

The biggest game of the year in North Texas athletics is now just days away.

The Mean Green won't be able to move one inch closer to winning a conference title and only marginally closer to earning a bowl berth when they host SMU on Saturday. What UNT will have a chance to do is beat the Mustangs in football.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you