North Texas guard Mardrez McBride (1) receives high-fives from teammates after hitting a 3 during a game against UAB earlier this season at the Super Pit. McBride is one of four key players for UNT who didn't have a Division I scholarship offer out of high school.
The North Texas men's basketball team is right back where it always seems to be as Conference USA play heats up.
The Mean Green went to Western Kentucky on Saturday and knocked off a talented Hilltoppers team at E.A. Diddle Arena, the toughest place to play in the league.
UNT is 11-4 on the season and 4-1 in C-USA. The Mean Green weren't expected to be in the race for the conference championship this season, not after losing superstar guard Javion Hamlet and a few other talented players.
UNT was picked to finish sixth in the league's preseason coaches' poll. The Mean Green are showing that they are a whole lot better than that.
Being an underdog is a way of life for coach Grant McCasland's teams. It goes with the territory when four of a team's best players didn't have a Division I scholarship offer coming out of high school.
It's hard to imagine now, but no Division I schools offered a scholarship to UNT guards Mardrez McBride, Tylor Perry and JJ Murray, as well as forward Thomas Bell. All four were looking for a landing spot after high school before fighting their way up through the junior college ranks to land at UNT.
Those players all filled key roles in the Mean Green's win at WKU that we covered in our regular rewind post.
The UNT women's basketball team is also off to a solid start heading into its road trip to Charlotte on Thursday. Mean Green guard Amber Dixon is on the verge of clearing the 1,000-point mark heading into the the game.
Dixon, a graduate transfer from Louisiana Tech, is looking forward to her milestone moment. She shared her thoughts for a UNT notebook that also included men's basketball and Olympic sports notes.
On the football front, UNT continues to put its 2022 recruiting class together. The Mean Green picked up a commitment from New Mexico transfer offensive lineman Leke Asenuga earlier this week.
Blinn College safety Bryce Linder spoke about his plans to transfer to UNT and join the Mean Green's 2022 class this week. UNT has yet to announce the move.
