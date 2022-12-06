UNT has much to offer but also has problems to address as it looks for new AD, football coach

The last time North Texas was in the market for a football coach, back in 2015, the school’s athletic center had sat largely untouched since it opened a decade earlier, a couple of outdoor practice fields were nearby, and school officials talked almost as much about what they hoped to do in comparison to what they had done to move the program forward.
A whole lot has changed since then, as UNT stands on the verge of making not just one but two key hires to fill voids in its athletic department.
The school lost athletic director Wren Baker to West Virginia last week. Just a few days later, UNT President Neal Smatresk announced that he had fired football coach Seth Littrell. The former Oklahoma fullback had guided the Mean Green on one of the more successful runs in program history that will have UNT playing in its sixth bowl games in seven seasons later this month.
The Mean Green are set to face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.
That game will mark the end of UNT’s run in Conference USA before it jumps to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
Smatresk left little doubt about his opinion on where UNT stands as he prepares to hire an athletic director and a coach.
“With solid infrastructure in place and a staff of great administrators and coaches, we are well positioned to continue our success,” Smatresk said in his statement following Baker’s departure. “We will begin our search soon, and I anticipate that we will attract a strong pool of candidates who can continue our remarkable upward trajectory as we transition into the American.”
So, what does UNT have to offer a new athletic director and football coach?
Those who know college football often call UNT’s program one of the more attractive jobs in the country outside the Power Five conferences, thanks in part to the work the school has done since 2015.
The school renovated its athletic center in 2016 and built a $16 million indoor practice facility that opened in 2019 on one of those outdoor fields.
And that is just for starters when one talks about what UNT has to offer its next football coach and athletic director.
Baker arrived at the school in the summer of 2016. By the time he left, UNT had completed more than $50 million in facility improvements. One of the most impactful projects was the addition of that indoor venue, the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
Littrell once called it one of the nicer indoor practice venues in the country. It contains a full-length field in addition to an additional few yards of turf outside.
The athletic center renovation included the addition of theater seating in the team meeting room as well as locker room upgrades.
Those facility improvements complemented what UNT already had in Apogee Stadium, its top-notch, 30,850-seat football venue.
While football is front and center for UNT — and for candidates to take over for Littrell — its new athletic director will also have terrific venues for the school’s other programs.
UNT opened a new stadium for its soccer and track and field programs in 2019 and has also renovated the Super Pit. The university-owned venue is the home of its men’s and women’s basketball teams.
While those facilities are important, there might not be a bigger draw for the coaches interested in taking over for Littrell than UNT’s location. Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the hotbeds for college football talent in the country.
UNT has also shown that it is willing to pay top dollar for a coach. Littrell was making close to $2 million per year when he was fired.
Guiding a program that is jumping to the American will also be a draw. The league is considered a step up from C-USA.
Those assets are enough to attract the attention of plenty of top-notch candidates, both in terms of athletic directors and football coaches.
When they get a closer look at UNT, they’ll see the program’s warts as well, particularly when it comes to candidates to take over for Littrell.
UNT walked away from a coach who had led the school to two appearances in the C-USA title game in addition to those six bowl berths. Two of UNT’s bowl appearances came after the Mean Green finished under .500 in the regular season, which takes some of the luster off that run. The Mean Green also went 0-7 in the postseason under Littrell.
Even though that is the case, UNT will play in just its 14th bowl game ever this month.
Littrell performed at a level that is well beyond the historic standard of success for UNT football and was fired anyway.
Littrell frequently talked about his vision of UNT playing for and winning championships and bowl games. The Mean Green played for plenty but didn’t win any.
He’s not alone in that regard. UNT hasn’t won a conference title since Darrell Dickey led the Mean Green to four straight titles from 2001-04. UNT’s last bowl win came in 2013 under Dan McCarney.
Both were fired less than two years after the last of their championships. UNT was on the best runs in program history when it comes to bowl berths under Littrell.
Coaches always believe they can do more than their predecessors, but they certainly could wonder if expectations sit well above what is possible at a school with six winning seasons in comparison to eight campaigns with three wins or less since 2000.
While UNT is located in a talent-rich area, it has been a struggle to convince those top players to commit to playing for the Mean Green. UNT has a long history of struggling and spent 12 years playing on the Football Championship Subdivision level from 1983-94.
Coach after coach over the years has been criticized for not recruiting the Dallas area better.
Former UNT coach Dan McCarney once talked about the challenge of convincing Dallas area standouts that playing for the Mean Green can be a choice and not something players who have no other options do.
Matters have improved since then, but recruiting but can still be a struggle.
While UNT has upgraded its facilities, it also has some work to do. School officials have made the case for the last couple of years that UNT needs to expand its athletic center. The school’s weight room is just 6,150 square feet, which isn’t big enough to accommodate its athletes without scheduling them to come in from dawn to dusk.
The space is tiny compared to several of UNT’s peers. Rice and UAB, two other schools that are making the move from C-USA to the American with UNT, have weight rooms that are 11,000 and 10,000 square feet, respectively.
The addition of a basketball weight room in the Super Pit has helped reduce the traffic at the athletic center, but UNT could still use more space.
The school hopes to break ground on an expansion of UNT’s athletic center in the next few months. With Baker gone, there’s no telling when UNT will get the project off the ground.
The school’s new athletic director will have to tackle that challenge while tapping into what is a limited donor base. UNT officials have often talked about expanding the school’s base of support in athletics.
UNT made progress under Baker but still has a long way to go.
A group of UNT boosters recently started the Light The Tower Collective to fund name, image and likeness deals for the school’s athletes. NIL opportunities have become critical to the growth of athletic programs.
The boosters who started the collective acknowledged that UNT was behind some of its peers when they started the group. They’ve been trying to make up ground ever since.
The positives seem to far outweigh the negatives at UNT, which will soon find out how the rest of the world of college athletics views its program as it looks for a new athletic director and football coach.