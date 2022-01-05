The North Texas men's basketball team is just getting started when it comes to its pursuit of a third straight Conference USA title.
The Mean Green have played one league game so far this season. UNT knocked off Rice last week. That's all the leadup the Mean Green are going to get for one of the premier games of the C-USA season, their showdown with UAB on Thursday at the Super Pit.
UNT won last season's conference tournament and took home the regular season title in 2020. The Blazers are loaded this season and were picked to win the C-USA championship in the league's preseason coaches' poll.
The Mean Green were picked to finish sixth, largely because they have so many young players stepping into key roles for starters who left the program after last season.
We checked in with Rubin Jones, who is one of those young players, to chronicle how he is dealing with the transition. Jones stepped in for point guard Javion Hamlet, last season's conference tournament MVP.
The process hasn't been easy, but Jones seems to have turned the corner just in time for UNT's game against UAB.
UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players spoke this week about how much they are looking forward to the game.
We went over what they had to say in a story that also included comments from UNT women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell about where her team stands.
The Mean Green women's game at UAB on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Blazers' program. Mitchell's team has had a tough go of it lately and has had three of its last four games either canceled or postponed. UNT is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Middle Tennessee.
There was also some big news on the UNT football front Tuesday. Linebacker KD Davis and offensive lineman Manase Mose both announced on social media that they plan to return next season.
Davis and Mose were among UNT's best players last season. Their return will bolster a Mean Green team coming off a 6-7 season that ended with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT also picked up a commitment from Central Arkansas transfer Nick Nakwaasah this week. The former Dallas Bishop Dunne standout was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school and played safety for the Bears the last three seasons. He will bolster a UNT secondary that lost a few key players to graduation.
The UNT soccer team also added an interesting player in the last few weeks. Oklahoma State transfer Amber Lockwood is not only a standout goalie, she's also a pilot who is pursuing a career in aviation.
The UNT soccer team also added an interesting player in the last few weeks. Oklahoma State transfer Amber Lockwood is not only a standout goalie, she's also a pilot who is pursuing a career in aviation.
