North Texas goalkeeper Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play and score in a Power Five football game last fall at Vanderbilt. She quickly became a national celebrity and has since transferred to UNT, where she hopes to continue promoting women in sports.
North Texas coach John Hedlund leaned back in his chair this summer and laughed at the question.
“What’s it like to not be the most famous member of the UNT soccer program now that Sarah Fuller is here?”
Hedlund pointed to the display of conference championship trophies that sits behind his desk and gave a simple answer.
“It doesn’t matter to me if we keep winning more of these.”
The journey UNT hopes will end with it adding to its collection of 16 conference championships kicks up another notch Friday. Fuller will be in goal for the Mean Green's season opener against Southern at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The former Vanderbilt goalkeeper is one of the highest profile athletes to land at UNT in years. Fuller became a national celebrity when she kicked for the Vandy football team last fall.
The Commodores kickers were largely wiped out by a COIVD-19 outbreak.
The program turned to Fuller, who kicked off in a game against Missouri and connected on a pair of extra points in a game against Tennessee.