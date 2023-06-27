 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Launching pad

UNT exploded as a program during its time in C-USA, preparing it for jump to American this week

CUSA retrospective 1
Buy Now

North Texas coach Dan McCarney holds the Heart of Dallas Bowl trophy at the Cotton Bowl after UNT’s win over UNLV at the end of the 2013 season, the Mean Green’s first in Conference USA.

 DRC file photo

Rick Villarreal still remembers the excitement he felt as he stood in front of a crowded room in spring of 2012.

Jared Mosley mug

Jared Mosley
UNT retrospective Villarreal
Buy Now

Former North Texas athletic director Rick Villarreal still remembers the afternoon he stood in front of UNT fans at the Mean Green's press conference announcing the school was moving to Conference USA in the spring of 2012.
Buy Now

North Texas added a host of new facilities during its time in Conference USA, including the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. 
C-USA retrospective opponents
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Darnell Smith, left, and Mason Y'Barbo celebrate following a win over Rice on Halloween night in 2013 at Apogee Stadium. UNT became bowl eligible for the first time since 2004 that night.
Wren Baker mug

Wren Baker
UNT retrospective Morris
Buy Now

North Texas coach Eric Morris works with his team during spring practice at Apogee Stadium. Morris is confident his team will be competitive right away in the American Athletic Conference.
Jaylen Mallard mug

Jaylen Mallard
UNT retrospective take flight

North Texas has billboards and other signs up around Denton to mark the school's entry into the American Athletic Conference.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred