There have been times this fall when Phil Bennett is whisked back to earlier days in his career just by watching North Texas defensive end Tom Trieb run through drills in practice.
Trieb’s size, speed and power remind UNT’s defensive coordinator of his days at Iowa State and Purdue, where he coached a similar player.
Darrin Trieb was a gifted athlete and loved the game, just like his son. Tom Trieb is headed into his first season playing for UNT and coach Seth Littrell after transferring in from College of DuPage.
“I look at Tom sometimes and it’s like déjà vu,” Bennett said. “I realize how old I am. Seth came in one day and said that Tom’s a freak athletically. That’s what we said about Darrin.”
UNT is counting on Tom Trieb to capitalize on that ability, beginning with its season-opener at UTEP on Aug. 27.
The Mean Green lost all four of their starting defensive linemen after last season. Tom Trieb is the most highly regarded of the recruits UNT brought in to help fill the void.
UNT landed the former junior college All-American largely because of the bond between Bennett and the Trieb family. Darrin Trieb played for Bennett at both Iowa State and Purdue before injuries ended his NFL dreams.
Darrin Trieb died in 2017, but the bond between the Trieb family and Bennett remains strong.
Bennett and his son-in-law Matt Passwaters, UNT’s defensive line coach, recruited Tom Trieb, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman with a unique combination of size and speed.
“Coach Bennett and coach Passwaters were the big reason I chose UNT,” Trieb said. “I have trouble with trust. Since coach Bennett coached my pops back in the ’80s, I figured the best opportunity for me is to play for someone who trusted my pops and loved him. Playing here gives me the chance to have the trust and support I need.”
Just like his father
Bennett recruited Darrin Trieb when he was an assistant coach at Iowa State and developed a connection with the family.
“I knew Tom’s grandparents and was close to them,” Bennett said. “They were west side of Chicago people, salt of the earth types.”
Darrin Trieb wasn’t the biggest player Bennett has recruited, but he was tenacious.
“He was a football fanatic,” Bennett said. “He would have played a long time in the pros but had a pelvic injury his senior year against Michigan State that was terrible. He couldn’t play after that.”
Darrin Trieb left his mark before he had to give up the game. He still ranks among Iowa State’s all-time leaders for freshmen in sacks (tied for fifth with three) and tackles (80, fifth) from his debut season with the Cyclones in 1986. He recovered two fumbles in a game against Oklahoma that year. It was a remarkable string of accomplishments for an undersized linebacker who was listed at 210 pounds
When Bennett left Iowa State for Purdue, he told Trieb to stay behind and build on a terrific freshman season. Trieb didn’t take that advice and followed Bennett to Purdue, where he developed into an elite player.
Trieb led Purdue in tackles in 1988 with 143 and again in 1989 with 144. He finished with 26 stops in a game against Michigan in 1990.
“Football is in my family and my blood,” Tom Trieb said. “I hope to keep the tradition going.”
Trieb believes he is on his way to reaching that goal at UNT. He bounced around the world of college football before finally getting a chance to play for Bennett.
Tom Trieb was a standout at Buffalo Grove High in Illinois and signed with Northern Illinois. He redshirted his first collegiate season in 2019 before transferring to College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
Trieb was a star on the junior college level. He led the nation with 25 tackles for loss and posted 14 sacks in 2021.
Trieb was recruited by several schools in the Midwest. Those opportunities weren’t nearly as intriguing as playing for Bennett after hearing his father talk about his former coach.
“My dad told me coach Bennett was the truth,” Trieb said. “Coach was hard on him, but everything was tough love.”
Playing for Bennett and UNT has been everything Tom Trieb hoped it would be heading into his sophomore season and debut campaign with the Mean Green.
“It’s been good ever since I came here,” Trieb said. “The team has accepted me. It’s like one big family. Everyone supports each other and pushes each other. It was easy to come in and be a part of the team.”
Making an impression
Defensive tackle Enoch Jackson was convinced Trieb would be an impact player after they played in a pickup basketball game earlier this year.
“He came down the lane and dunked on a guy,” Jackson said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ Picturing him in football with his strength and quickness is something else. He’s a huge pickup and will make a lot of plays.”
Bennett has said on more than one occasion that Trieb will be the best defensive end UNT has had in his two years at UNT. That’s a significant endorsement considering Grayson Murphy posted 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season, when his twin brother Gabriel Murphy added 12 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. The brothers transferred to UCLA in the offseason.
Trieb has quickly fit in with his new teammates, which has helped him move into position to help fill that void.
“Tom’s the guy who brings everyone together,” said Roderick Brown, a tackle who is expected to start on UNT’s defensive line this fall. “He’s a good guy who is nice and chill. If you have a problem, you can go to him. He’s a leader on the defensive line.”
Brown and Jackson are both Texas natives as are most of the players on UNT’s roster. Trieb and his Chicago accent stand out.
“I love Tom’s accent,” Brown said. “He’s hilarious.”
Trieb took a bit of a detour but is sure he ended up where he needs to be after finding a home with the Mean Green, even if his Midwest timbre stands out.
“It didn’t work out for me to playing for coach Bennett coming out of high school, but it works now,” Trieb said. “I enjoy it here. It’s a good group of guys and coaches. We work hard and with love.”