Another year is in the books for the North Texas football program. The Mean Green made a heck of a run at the end of the regular season, winning five straight games to earn a spot in the Frisco Football Classic.
The Mean Green appeared to have their best chance in years to break though for the program’s first bowl win since the end of the 2013 season when they took on Miami (Ohio) in a battle of 6-6 teams.
UNT just couldn’t get it done in a 27-14 loss that leaves the Mean Green facing a host of questions heading into the offseason.
Coach Seth Littrell said in his postgame press conference that this season’s UNT team set the program up well for the future.
We look at what Littrell had to say and where the Mean Green stand today in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
There is a lot to like about UNT’s prospects heading into 2022. The Mean Green were forced to turn to a host of young players after some of their top skill position players, including wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush, as well as running back Oscar Adaway III, were lost for the season due to injury.
Several of those young players, particularly running backs Ikaika Ragsdale, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson, answered the call and enjoyed terrific seasons.
The challenge for UNT is to fill a few key voids in its lineup in the offseason as it looks to break through for a bowl win. The Mean Green have lost all five of their bowls under Littrell and also fell to Florida Atlantic in the 2017 Conference USA title game.
There was also a significant story that slid under the radar this week with all the attention focused on football. UNT hired a new volleyball coach.
Kristee Porter comes to UNT from McNeese State and is a former All-American at UCLA.
UNT’s basketball season has been largely derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mean Green men’s game against LSU Alexandria on Tuesday was called off due to issues within LSUA’s program.
The UNT women lost a game against Oklahoma State after the Cowgirls had to back out.
The good news for the Mean Green they were able to pick up a game on Wednesday, and it’s a doozy.
UNT will face Baylor, which is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll, in Waco.
