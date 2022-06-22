The middle of summer isn't a time one usually associates with college basketball. The NCAA tournament is long over, and the beginning of a new season is months away.
A closer look shows that it's a time of year that is vital for programs across the country, including North Texas. The UNT men's team is in the midst of summer workouts, while the school's women's team is preparing for a trip to Puerto Rico for a pair of games.
There is a lot of excitement around both programs that are coming off landmark seasons.
The Mean Green are confident that they can build on that performance for a host of reasons. UNT has a group of solid players returning, including first-team All-C-USA selection Tylor Perry.
What is particularly encouraging for the Mean Green is the way a group of four transfers have fit in with that returning core. McCasland has what he believes is his most talented offensive team heading into next season.
UNT women's coach Jalie Mitchell and her team also feel good about where they are at heading into their highly anticipated trip to Puerto Rico. The two games the Mean Green play during the trip could show which members of a decorated recruiting class can help UNT right away as it looks to build on an appearance in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Chris Morgan, a member of the UNT men's team, is particularly excited to be involved in summer workouts. Morgan endured a tough season last year after suffering a series of setbacks.
