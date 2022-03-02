Ross Hodge was well into his winding coaching career back in the spring of 2017 when one his old friends in the business gave him a call.
Grant McCasland had gotten to know Hodge when he was the head coach at Midland College and Hodge was at Paris Junior College. The two became friends over the years as they pinballed across the country while rising through the coaching profession.
McCasland had just agreed to take over as the head coach at Arkansas State, his first job as a Division I head coach.
“Grant called me and said, ‘Let’s go do this together,’” Hodge said. “He felt like we could win there.
“It was like an opportunity to start our own business and build something from the ground up.”
Business has been good ever since and picked up in a big way when Hodge followed McCasland to North Texas after a season at ASU.
The Mean Green won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018 at the end of the pair’s debut campaign and strung together three straight 20-win seasons before UNT broke through last spring and upset Purdue for the Mean Green’s first NCAA tournament win.
UNT is favored to win the Conference USA tournament and grab another NCAA bid after extending its winning streak to 14 games and clinching the league’s regular season title last week with win over Louisiana Tech.
McCasland attributes UNT’s run of success in part to Hodge, who he often refers to as the best college basketball coach he knows.
“Ross had the opportunity to be a head coach at 25,” McCasland said. “He earned that opportunity and developed a calmness and wisdom because of it. He has a lot of God-given ability with his feel for the game and ability to relate to people.
“That is what separates him.”
Hodge’s prowess as a coach has been particularly evident this season.
UNT leads the country in scoring defense with average of 55.3 points allowed per game. Hodge has handled the Mean Green’s defense as its de facto coordinator the last three seasons while using the system Mark Adams employs at Texas Tech.
Along the way, Hodge has found a home at UNT, where he has become closer to McCasland and athletic director Wren Baker while playing a key role in the growth of the program.
“All the way around, there are so many advantages personally and professionally to being here,” Hodge said. “At the end of the day, we all realize how fortunate we are to do this here with people we care about.”
An unusual path
Paris Junior College coach Bill Foy began to see Hodge’s potential as a coach after adding him to his team.
Hodge certainly wasn’t the best player Foy has ever worked with but had intangibles that helped him become a great player.
“He was a high-character guy,” Foy said. “Guys like him are the types who make good coaches. He had to work extra hard to be a really good player and he had a great understanding of the game.”
Hodge hadn’t given coaching a whole lot of thought as his college career was nearing its end. He played two seasons for Foy at Paris before transferring to Texas A&M-Commerce, a Division II school.
Sam Walker, Commerce’s coach, offered Hodge a job as a graduate assistant after his senior season.
“I didn’t have a plan when coach Walker asked me to be a GA,” Hodge said. “That was where it started.”
Hodge’s rise in coaching came quickly after that. Foy led Paris to the NJCAA national title in 2005 and lost his top assistant, Brad Enright, following the season.
Foy hadn’t forgotten what he saw in Hodge a few years before and hired him to be his right-hand man in 2006.
That was Foy’s last season at Paris. Former UNT coach Johnny Jones hired Foy as an assistant.
Paris athletic director Jim Moffitt responded by promoting Hodge, despite his lack of experience.
“Having that opportunity accelerated my career,” Hodge said. “I took over a program that had won a national championship and a conference championship the year I was an assistant coach. It was a program in really good shape.”
Hodge excelled at Paris, posting an 83-17 record before jumping to Midland to replace McCasland. He led the Chaparrals to the 2011 NJCAA national title game and went on to work as an assistant at Southern Miss and Colorado State.
Hodge is now in his fifth season at UNT, which has started to garner national attention, largely because of what it has accomplished defensively with Hodge leading the way.
McCasland has made it clear that Hodge is a whole lot more than just an assistant coach.
“We have kind of been co-head coaches since I’ve been here,” McCasland said. “It’s only been the title with me as the head coach. We have made all the decisions together.”
A defensive guru
One of the best decisions McCasland made was turning UNT’s defense over Hodge, who signed off on the move.
The Mean Green have gotten better and better ever since.
UNT held a Louisiana Tech team that was averaging 78.4 points in check in a 56-49 win last week that clinched the C-USA regular season title.
“When you first get here what coach Hodge wants you to do defensively seems impossible,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “You have to be at the rim and then close out on shooters. You have to have the want-to and will to do it.”
UNT’s players have that will because of the way Hodge treats them.
“Hodge is tough,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “He gives you tough love and criticism. You can’t ask for more. Someone who cares about you is going to be tough on you. He coaches you hard because he knows what you can do to be better as a player and as a person.”
Those qualities are sure to put Hodge on the radar of programs across the country looking for a head coach. He was successful as a head coach on the junior college level and has played a key role in UNT’s success.
UNT’s players have often talked among themselves about how surprised they are that Hodge is still with the Mean Green and hasn’t jumped to a higher profile team as an assistant or gotten his shot to be a Division I head coach.
McCasland said Hodge could have been a head coach by now but is willing to wait for a job that is the right fit.
“I want to be a head coach,” Hodge said. “That’s the long-term goal. If you stay process oriented and do the best job you can in the role you have and win like we talk about, those opportunities will present themselves.”
That time is probably coming sooner rather than later for Hodge, who is enjoying what seems like an ideal situation for now at UNT. He’s working for a friend in McCasland in a town he and his family love while playing a key role for a team on a roll.
“Building this program with Grant has been special,” Hodge said. “I have always had respect for him as a man and a father.
“We are both really competitive. The wins are fun, and championships are nice. To do it with someone you respect makes it even sweeter.”