Chris Petrilli sat in front of his television transfixed on 9/11, watching the World Trade Center towers burn.
Minutes passed, then hours as he took in news coverage with a friend on a day that changed his life.
The North Texas assistant coach had no idea what his path in life would be then. His college football career had some to a close and was a budding boxer in back in his home state of Idaho.
“That was a gut punch for me,” Petrilli said of watching the fallout from a terrorist attack on the U.S. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. I was pissed, scared and wasn’t sure what was going to happen. When I woke up the next day, I knew I was going to join the service.”
Petrilli followed through and joined the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. He served in the Middle East for over the course of three years before an injury he suffered while on active duty forced him to give up jumping out of airplanes.
The experience changed Petrilli’s life and gave him a unique skillset that translated to coaching. He put those skills to work after he was honorably discharged and worked his way up from a coaching on the high school level all the way to UNT.
Petrilli is in his fifth season with the Mean Green and his first as one of coach Seth Littrell’s 10 on-field assistant coaches.
Littrell promoted Petrilli from a quality control role in the spring and has him coaching UNT’s kicking specialists as well as the team’s outside linebackers.
“Chris is a great mentor who has a lot of life lessons to share, not just from football, but also from his time in the military,” Littrell said. “He understands what a great opportunity and blessing it is to be able to come out here to compete and play football. He’s very relatable and is a great mentor. He helps our players understand what a great country we live in.”
That perspective has been valuable during UNT’s season that will continue on Saturday when the Mean Green take on UTEP at Apogee Stadium. That game will cap a special week for Petrilli. Thursday is Veterans Day.
“Coach P is awesome, has a lot of enthusiasm and some great stories,’ UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “He’s an energetic guy and is a lot of fun to be around. He works his butt off and attacks his job with energy.”
Serving in the military gave Petrilli a unique perspective that has resonated with Aune and the rest of UNT’s players. He constantly tells them to cherish the opportunities they have to play college football as well as relationships with teammates and coaches.
“Serving is the most rewarding and hardest experience all rolled into one,” Petrilli said. “You’re asked to do the most amazing thing possible, which is serve the country and protect the people you love, whether it is here on someone else’s soil. It gives you great perspective when you get out about what is important and how to care for and cherish the people in your life.”
A journey into coaching
Petrilli had one question for his recruiter after he elected to join the military.
“I asked him if I could jump out of planes,” Petrilli said. “He told me, ‘Yeah, you can jump out of planes.’”
The pursuit fit Petrilli, who had yet to find a path in life after his playing career at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. Petrilli played safety and wide receiver as well as special teams for the Fighting Saints.
Petrilli boxed after college. He made some money as a prize fighter and was considering making a career out of it before that day in front of the TV on 9/11.
“A few months later, Petrilli was in the military and made his first jump.
“After my first jump, I said ‘I’m going to do this the rest of my life.’ God had other plans. It took something extreme to get me out of it. He led me down another path.”
Petrilli was injured in action. He can’t share anything about what happened other than he underwent surgery when he arrived back in the U.S. He had a choice at that point, take a desk job or accept an honorable discharge.
Petrilli chose the latter and once again found himself searching for a path in life. He found it at coaching at Eagle, a small high school in Idaho.
He started out as a volunteer coach with the JV team before working his way up to the varsity and helping guide Eagle to the Idaho state title in 2009.
A friend in coaching told Petrilli he should give coaching in college a try, considering he had experience playing at that level. It seemed like a longshot at best considering his lack of connections. He gave it a shot anyway and sent out 200 emails to coaches across the country.
“I put it in God’s hands and said, ‘If something comes back, I’ll get into it,’” Petrilli said.
Former Charleston Southern coach Jay Mills gave Petrilli his first break. He spent the 2012 season working for Mills and went on to coach at the College of Idaho, Drake and Boise State.
Petrilli struck up a friendship with former UNT special teams coordinator Marty Biagi through their coaching connections. Biagi asked Petrilli to come to UNT to help him coach special teams in 2017. He’s been in Denton ever since, rising through the ranks of Littrell’s assistants.
Petrilli credits the structure football has provided him with helping him avoid some of the problems the people he served with encountered after returning home. He compared the structure of a team to the hierarchy of the military.
Some of the men Petrilli served with struggled without that structure while dealing with the trauma they experienced overseas.
“The hardest thing is when you lose guys after they come home,” Petrilli said. “They have demons and can’t kick them. We have had a couple guys from our unit who couldn’t overcome them and took their own lives. It’s hard dealing with that.”
Passing on the lessons of life
Littrell reconfigured his coaching staff in the offseason after special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler left.
Littrell spread special teams duties among his assistant coaches, but still needed someone to work with kickers, punters and long snappers. He moved Petrilli up from a quality control role on defense to work with UNT’s specialists in addition to taking on coaching outside linebackers.
“It’s great to have him coach us with his military background,” UNT deep snapper Nate Durham said. “He has experience in the special forces. That is similar to playing on special teams. You get one opportunity to go out there and execute.”
More often than not, UNT’s specialists have come through this season. Kicker Ethan Mooney has hit all but one of his nine field goal attempts, despite battling injuries that kept him out of the Mean Green’s loss to Liberty. Backup Aaron Beckham filled in and went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts.
Gabriel Murphy has started at UNT’s devil outside linebacker spot all year and has been one of the Mean Green’s best playmakers. He has a team-high six quarterback hurries to go along with 3.5 sacks.
Petrilli says he is better able to communicate with Murphy and his other players in hectic environments as well as find ways to convince people with different backgrounds to buy into the same mission because of his military experience.
A disappointing end to his time with the 82nd Airborne has also given him a way to relate to players.
“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, much like a lot of our guys’ careers who either get hurt or don’t make it to the NFL,” Petrilli said. “It helps me empathize with them.”
Petrilli says he would like nothing more than to continue passing on those lessons at UNT.
“I would coach at the University of North Texas the rest of my life if I could,” Petrilli said. “I love Texas and Texas high school football. It fits my personality. It’s been an unbelievable landing spot. I am beyond thankful to have been here five years.”
Petrilli has carved out a niche and coached a host of great players through the years, including Trevor Moore.
The former UNT kicker followed Petrilli’s path and just finished special forces training. The two remain close.
Moore could end up serving overseas just like Petrilli did. Petrilli spent time in Afghanistan and has had trouble sorting through his feelings on the U.S.’s departure.
“The hardest thing when that happened was you can see both sides of it,” Petrilli said. “It’s hard because you think that we erased all the work that we did, but you can also see the other side where things were not progressing like they had hoped. It’s a 50-50 ball for everyone.”
Petrilli has a much more definitive view of his service time and what it meant to him. His time with the 82nd Airborne helped shape his life and his approach to coaching that has made him successful at UNT.
“Serving the country, next to being a dad, is the highest honor I have ever had,” Petrilli said. “Nothing will top it. I don’t care if I am the head coach of a 10-time national championship team. That would be awesome, but there is nothing better than doing something for your country, your neighborhood and your family. It’s a great way to honor being an American.”