North Texas 57, Houston Baptist 31
|Houston Baptist
|0
|10
|7
|14
|—
|31
|North Texas
|14
|9
|20
|14
|—
|57
First quarter
UNT – Jaelon Darden 33 pass from Jason Bean (Zach Williams kick), 12:31
Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 2:29
Key play – On third-and-4 from the HBU 33, Darden hauled in a deep ball over the middle from Bean for the touchdown.
UNT 7, HBU 0
UNT – Greg White 32 pass from Bean (Williams kick), 6:07
Drive – Eight plays, 95 yards
Drive time – 2:16
Key play – On third-and-10 from the HBU 15, Bean hit tight end Jason Pirtle for a 27-yard gain and a first down.
UNT 14, HBU 0
Second quarter
UNT – Darden 19 pass from Bean (kick failed), 14:35
Drive – Eight plays, 74 yards
Drive time – 2:08
Key play – On third-and-8 from the HBU 31, Tre Siggers picked up 9 yards and a first down.
UNT 20, HBU 0
HBU – Josh Alfaro 7 pass from Bailey Zappe (Gino Garcia kick), 9:39
Dive – Five plays, 29 yards
Drive time – 1:56
Key play – On first-and-goal from the UNT 7, Alfaro caught a short pass from Zappe and scored.
UNT 20, HBU 7
UNT – Williams 30 field goal, 1:18
Drive – Nine plays, 67 yards
Drive time – 3:07
Key play – On second-and-10 from the UNT 42, Jyaire Shorter caught a 49-yard pass from Austin Aune.
UNT 23, HBU 7
HBU – Gino Garcia 50 field goal, :00
Drive – Five plays, 42 yards
Drive time – 1:18
Key play – On first-and-10 from the HBU 25, Ean Beek caught an 11-yard pass from Zappe. UNT was penalized for a pair of personal fouls on the play.
UNT 23, HBU 10
Third quarter
UNT – Bean 37 run (pass failed), 8:23
Drive – Seven plays, 67 yards
Drive time – 2:18
Key play – On first-and-10 from the Houston Baptist 37, Bean broke free for the touchdown.
UNT 29, HBU 10
UNT – Oscar Adaway 35 run (Williams kick), 7:08
Drive – Three plays, 79 yards
Drive time – :38
Key play – On second-and-10 from the HBU 35, Adaway broke free for the touchdown.
UNT 36, HBU 10
UNT – Darden 6 pass from Austin Aune (Williams kick), 3:37
Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 2:19
Key play – On third-and-4 from the UNT 36, Adaway broke free for a 25-yard run.
UNT 43, HBU 10
HBU – Blaise Bentsen 1 run (Garcia kick),
Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 3:07
Key play – On fourth-and-9 from the UNT 20, Jerreth Sterns caught an 11-yard pass from Zappe.
UNT 43, HBU 17
Fourth quarter
UNT – Oscar Adaway 47 run (Williams kick), 14:25
Drive – Four plays, 75 yards
Drive time – 3:07
Key play – On second-and-7 from the HBU 47, Adaway broke free for the touchdown.
UNT 50, HBU 17
UNT – Isaiah Johnson 16 run (Williams kick), 11:19
Drive – Seven plays, 55 yards
Drive time – 1:56
Key play – On third-and-5 from the 50, Kealon Jackson caught a 10-yard pass from Aune.
UNT 57, HBU 17
HBU – Ben Ratzlaff 71 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 9:36
Drive – Six plays, 97 yards
Drive time – 1:43
Key play – On first-and-10 from the HBU 29, Ratzlaff broke free for the touchdown.
UNT 57, HBU 24
HBU – Josh Sterns 38 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 5:36
Drive – Six plays, 77 yards
Drive time – 1:59
Key play – On first-and-10 from the UNT 38, Sterns worked his way free for the touchdown.
UNT 57, HBU 31
|HB
|NTX
|First downs
|28
|33
|Rushes-yards
|24-89
|52-360
|Passing
|480
|361
|Comp-Att-Int
|39-62-0
|21-34-1
|Return Yards
|63
|5
|Punts-Avg.
|4-45.2
|2-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-78
|6-48
|Time of Possession
|31:41
|28:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Houston Baptist, Ea.Beek 12-48, J.Woods 5-29, Je.Sterns 2-12, Bentsen 1-1, Turner 1-0, Zappe 3-(minus 1). North Texas, Adaway 5-118, Torrey 11-85, Bean 3-48, I.Johnson 7-41, Siggers 14-41, E.Johnson 6-17, Aune 5-10, K.Davis 1-0.
PASSING — Houston Baptist, Zappe 39-62-0-480. North Texas, Bean 11-18-1-217, Aune 6-11-0-111, Martin 4-5-0-33.
RECEIVING — Houston Baptist, Je.Sterns 11-93, Ratzlaff 6-108, Jay.Johnson 6-40, Dormeus 5-31, Ea.Beek 3-16, Jo.Sterns 2-46, Alfaro 2-29, Harrell 1-61, Sherfield 1-33, Fuller 1-14, T.Thompson 1-9. North Texas, Darden 5-71, Simpson 3-41, K.Jackson 3-23, White 2-76, Shorter 2-72, Pirtle 1-27, Hair-Griffin 1-14, Roberts 1-13, Burns 1-9, Ogunmakin 1-9, I.Johnson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Houston Baptist, Garcia 43, Garcia 30, Garcia 50.