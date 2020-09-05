North Texas 57, Houston Baptist 31

Houston Baptist010714— 31 
North Texas149201457

First quarter

UNT – Jaelon Darden 33 pass from Jason Bean (Zach Williams kick), 12:31

Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 2:29

Key play – On third-and-4 from the HBU 33, Darden hauled in a deep ball over the middle from Bean for the touchdown.

UNT 7, HBU 0

UNT – Greg White 32 pass from Bean (Williams kick), 6:07

Drive – Eight plays, 95 yards

Drive time – 2:16

Key play – On third-and-10 from the HBU 15, Bean hit tight end Jason Pirtle for a 27-yard gain and a first down.

UNT 14, HBU 0

Second quarter

UNT – Darden 19 pass from Bean (kick failed), 14:35

Drive – Eight plays, 74 yards

Drive time – 2:08

Key play – On third-and-8 from the HBU 31, Tre Siggers picked up 9 yards and a first down.

UNT 20, HBU 0

HBU – Josh Alfaro 7 pass from Bailey Zappe (Gino Garcia kick), 9:39

Dive – Five plays, 29 yards

Drive time – 1:56

Key play – On first-and-goal from the UNT 7, Alfaro caught a short pass from Zappe and scored.

UNT 20, HBU 7

UNT – Williams 30 field goal, 1:18

Drive – Nine plays, 67 yards

Drive time – 3:07

Key play – On second-and-10 from the UNT 42, Jyaire Shorter caught a 49-yard pass from Austin Aune.

UNT 23, HBU 7

HBU – Gino Garcia 50 field goal, :00

Drive – Five plays, 42 yards

Drive time – 1:18

Key play – On first-and-10 from the HBU 25, Ean Beek caught an 11-yard pass from Zappe. UNT was penalized for a pair of personal fouls on the play.

UNT 23, HBU 10

Third quarter

UNT – Bean 37 run (pass failed), 8:23

Drive – Seven plays, 67 yards

Drive time – 2:18

Key play – On first-and-10 from the Houston Baptist 37, Bean broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 29, HBU 10

UNT – Oscar Adaway 35 run (Williams kick), 7:08

Drive – Three plays, 79 yards

Drive time – :38

Key play – On second-and-10 from the HBU 35, Adaway broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 36, HBU 10

UNT – Darden 6 pass from Austin Aune (Williams kick), 3:37

Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 2:19

Key play – On third-and-4 from the UNT 36, Adaway broke free for a 25-yard run.

UNT 43, HBU 10

HBU – Blaise Bentsen 1 run (Garcia kick),

Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 3:07

Key play – On fourth-and-9 from the UNT 20, Jerreth Sterns caught an 11-yard pass from Zappe.

UNT 43, HBU 17

Fourth quarter

UNT – Oscar Adaway 47 run (Williams kick), 14:25

Drive – Four plays, 75 yards

Drive time – 3:07

Key play – On second-and-7 from the HBU 47, Adaway broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 50, HBU 17

UNT – Isaiah Johnson 16 run (Williams kick), 11:19

Drive – Seven plays, 55 yards

Drive time – 1:56

Key play – On third-and-5 from the 50, Kealon Jackson caught a 10-yard pass from Aune.

UNT 57, HBU 17

HBU – Ben Ratzlaff 71 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 9:36

Drive – Six plays, 97 yards

Drive time – 1:43

Key play – On first-and-10 from the HBU 29, Ratzlaff broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 57, HBU 24

HBU – Josh Sterns 38 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 5:36

Drive – Six plays, 77 yards

Drive time – 1:59

Key play – On first-and-10 from the UNT 38, Sterns worked his way free for the touchdown.

UNT 57, HBU 31

 HBNTX
First downs2833
Rushes-yards24-8952-360
Passing480361
Comp-Att-Int39-62-021-34-1
Return Yards635
Punts-Avg.4-45.22-42.0
Fumbles-Lost2-01-0
Penalties-Yards9-786-48
Time of Possession31:4128:19

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Houston Baptist, Ea.Beek 12-48, J.Woods 5-29, Je.Sterns 2-12, Bentsen 1-1, Turner 1-0, Zappe 3-(minus 1). North Texas, Adaway 5-118, Torrey 11-85, Bean 3-48, I.Johnson 7-41, Siggers 14-41, E.Johnson 6-17, Aune 5-10, K.Davis 1-0.

PASSING — Houston Baptist, Zappe 39-62-0-480. North Texas, Bean 11-18-1-217, Aune 6-11-0-111, Martin 4-5-0-33.

RECEIVING — Houston Baptist, Je.Sterns 11-93, Ratzlaff 6-108, Jay.Johnson 6-40, Dormeus 5-31, Ea.Beek 3-16, Jo.Sterns 2-46, Alfaro 2-29, Harrell 1-61, Sherfield 1-33, Fuller 1-14, T.Thompson 1-9. North Texas, Darden 5-71, Simpson 3-41, K.Jackson 3-23, White 2-76, Shorter 2-72, Pirtle 1-27, Hair-Griffin 1-14, Roberts 1-13, Burns 1-9, Ogunmakin 1-9, I.Johnson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Houston Baptist, Garcia 43, Garcia 30, Garcia 50.

