Editor's Note
This is the latest edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s newest newsletter, Your Money, Your Home, which publishes the first and third Tuesdays monthly. To subscribe, click here.
Three companies have filed liens this year to recover unpaid supplier fees related to Park Place Denton, a student housing project that has drawn controversy since it was introduced in 2016.
A&D Supply, Best Block and BESCO of Fort Worth have filed liens with the Denton County Clerk's Office to recover a combined $125,564 in payments for supplies provided in the last eight months for the development, located near the University of North Texas at 1501 Scripture St. Known as mechanic’s liens, the claims are a remedy for contractors who have not been compensated for labor or materials they provided on a project. The largest liens were filed by A&D, with a June 8 affidavit listing more than $32,000 in general building materials had gone unpaid and a separate July 14 claim totaling more than $52,600.
It’s not the first time the housing project has been the subject of liens. Concrete contractor Legacy Precast LLC filed four lien claims totaling a combined $3.27 million in unpaid fees in 2020. Nineteen lien affidavits have been filed against the property owned by New York developer Park7 Group since 2020, though most have since been released following payment.
Paul Levine, executive vice president of development at Park7, said Monday that the company paid its subcontractors on time, and the liens are the result of those contractors not paying suppliers.
“We pay our subcontractors on time, and if subcontractors don’t pay their suppliers, there’s very little we can do about that,” Levine said.
The liens have been paid and in the process of being released, Levine said. After payment has been made, the lien claimant sends a release to the payee to file with the county clerk. As of Monday, no releases have yet been filed for the liens, according to county records.
Levine said BESCO and Best Block are the same companies, though they list different business addresses and agents on their affidavits, with BESCO based in Fort Worth and Best Block based in Duluth, Georgia.
Annette Fowler, vice president at BESCO, said the amount owed was paid July 13, a week after filing the lien. Unpaid invoices dated back to March, according to the claim.
Fowler said for BESCO, it’s not common for unpaid work to reach the stage of a lien filing.
“We very seldom have to actually place a lien on a job,” Fuller said. “We've been in business since ’96 and I've probably put 10 liens actually on a building in that whole time.”
At A&D Supply, credit managers typically try other measures before filing liens.
“Usually, we file a pre-lien and we try to work with all parties involved,” credit manager Sean Daly said. “If it's not paid, then we would go ahead and file an official lien on the property.”
Daly said he was not authorized to release information on specific credit cases.
Best Block did not respond to requests for comment following the affidavit they filed with the county.
The five-story Park Place complex — which would house over 500 residents in 155 units— drew public opposition in 2016 from residents concerned about what the development would mean for the infrastructure and character of the old neighborhood it occupies. Randy Hunt, a local homeowner opposed to the project, filed ethics complaints against then-Mayor Chris Watts, council member John Ryan and city attorney Aaron Leal in 2018, alleging the trio would benefit from approval of the project given their own property holdings. The complaints were later dismissed by the city’s ethics board.
Park Place’s studio, one- and two-bedroom units have sold out, according to its website.
In other business news:
--> A local couple is bringing artisan-made apparel from Mexico and Guatemala to Denton in their new storefront, M&B Tiny Shop.
--> DHL is bringing jobs to Denton along with a new 112,000-square-foot facility.
--> Triple-digit temps are bringing a spike in local hospital visits for heat-related illness.