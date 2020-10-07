Sarah Dika of Denton was recently named a 2020 Dean's Fellow at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. Dean's Fellows are students selected to help mentor first-year law students during the fall semester.
Texas Woman's University student Abimbola Ayeni of Denton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an invitation-only collegiate honor society.
Blayne Pennartz of Denton was named to the dean's list at The Citadel for the spring 2020 semester.
Ryland King of Argyle graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma as part of the summer 2020 graduating class. King earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.