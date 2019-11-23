BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dylan Hopkins passed for 185 yards and rushed for 35, the UAB defense forced a late four-and-out and the Blazers beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 on Saturday for their 18th straight win at home.
UAB (8-3, 5-2 Conference USA) helped its chances at returning to the conference championship game by topping front-runner La. Tech (8-3, 5-2). The Blazers also got help from Western Kentucky, who beat Southern Mississippi (7-4, 5-2).
UAB has won every home game the past three seasons, the fourth-longest active streak.
Louisiana Tech forced a punt and took over at its 16 with 2:28 left and one timeout. On first down, Israel Tucker dropped a long pass down the middle with lots of space around him that might have gone the distance. And on fourth down, A.J. Brooks batted down a pass to the outside.
Aaron Allen was 16-of-34 passing with two touchdowns for La. Tech.
FIU 30, Miami 24
MIAMI — James Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes, and FIU pulled off easily the most significant win in its program’s history by stunning crosstown rival Miami 30-24 on Saturday night.
The Panthers were 20-point underdogs, were 0-3 all-time against Miami and were playing this game on the former site of the Orange Bowl stadium — the place where the Hurricanes once won 58 consecutive games and claimed three of their five national championships.
But just like Miami’s last game on those grounds, a 48-0 defeat to Virginia in 2007, this one will be remembered as a disaster for the Hurricanes. Quarterback Jarren Williams was intercepted three times, running back Deejay Dallas departed early in the second half with what appeared to be a grotesque elbow injury — and worst of all, the Hurricanes lost to a program that doesn’t match up in countless ways.
Charlotte 24, Marshall 13
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Victor Tucker scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Charlotte is bowl eligible for the first time with its 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday.
The 49ers (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA) have won four straight conference games for their program-best sixth win.
Tucker ran into the end zone from the 5 on a jet sweep to give Charlotte a 17-13 lead with 10:47 to play. Charlotte’s Nafees Lyon intercepted an Isaiah Green pass with about seven minutes left. Chris Reynolds then led the 49ers on an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by his 25-yard TD pass to Tucker with 48 seconds remaining.
Tucker had five catches for 121 yards. Reynolds threw for 166 yards and two interceptions and added 145 yards on the ground, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Benny LeMay added 100 yards rushing to surpass 3,000 in his career at Charlotte.
Brenden Knox had 92 yards rushing for Marshall (7-4, 5-2). Joseph Early scored on a 16-yard punt return and Justin Rohrwasser made two field goals.
Middle Tennessee 38, Old Dominion 17
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Asher O’Hara tossed two first-quarter touchdown passes to Jimmy Marshall and Kylan Stribling returned an interception 38 yards for a score as Middle Tennessee rolled to a 38-17 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.
O’Hara hit Marshall for a pair of 19-yard TDs, sandwiching them around a 14-yard scoring run by Old Dominion’s Robert Washington, to put the Blue Raiders (4-7, 3-4 Conference USA) up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Middle Tennessee backup QB Chase Cunningham connected with Jarrin Pierce for a 57-yard scoring strike and a 21-7 Blue Raiders’ lead early in the second quarter. After a Nick Rice 27-yard field goal pulled the Monarchs (1-10, 0-7) within 21-10, Terelle West scored on a 6-yard run with 69 seconds left to give Middle Tennessee a 28-10 halftime lead.
Stribling’s pick-6 stretched the Blue Raiders’ advantage to 35-10 at the 9:53 mark of the third quarter.
Wolff added a 63-yard scoring strike to Aaron Moore in the third quarter and Crews Holt kicked a 46-yard field goal in the final period to wrap up the scoring for Old Dominion.
New Mexico St. 44, UTEP 35
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Jason Huntley had 191 yards rushing on 14 carries with three touchdowns and New Mexico State beat UTEP 44-35 on Saturday.
The Aggies (2-9) led 14-13 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters to set up the fourth-quarter shootout.
Kai Locksley threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jacob Cowing, and the failed two-point conversion made it 22-21 in UTEP’s favor. New Mexico seized control with a pair of touchdowns sandwiching a field goal and led 37-22.
Locksley threw for 358 yards and two scores to go along with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Justin Garrett caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for UTEP.
FAU 40, UTSA 26
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Robison threw for 336 yards and a score, BJ Emmons had two touchdowns runs and Florida Atlantic rolled passed UTSA 40-26 on Saturday night.
The Owls (8-3, 6-1) have won four straight games and sit alone atop the Conference USA East Division standings. UTSA (4-7, 3-4) has lost three of its last four.
FAU built a 17-3 halftime lead and stretched it to 33-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emmons scored on 32- and 5-yard runs, and James Charles and Malcolm Davidson each had touchdown runs. The trio combined for 169 yards rushing on 26 carries. Harrison Bryant had 10 receptions for 182 yards that included a 2-yard TD toss from Robison.
Western Kentucky 28, Southern Miss. 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, Jacquez Sloan ran for a score and Western Kentucky cashed in on turnovers to beat Southern Mississippi 28-10 on Saturday.
DeAngelo Malone recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and ran five yards for the Hilltoppers’ final TD after Jeremy Darvin’s strip-sack of Jack Abraham.
Sloan capped the opening drive with a 21-yard TD run and Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) led 21-7 at halftime after Storey threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jahcour Pearson and a 21-yarder to Quin Jerringham.
Pearson’s TD was set up by Trae Meadows’ recovery of Quez Watkins’ fumble, forced by Dionte Ruffin.
Storey was 20 of 30 for 225 yards passing for the Hilltoppers.