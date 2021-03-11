WASHINGTON — A former chair of Texas’ Public Utilities Commission testified Thursday that the misery suffered last month as blackouts left millions of Texans freezing in the dark for days could have been averted — if the state and its utilities had heeded a decade of advice to prepare for extreme weather.
But by the time state’s grid operator imposed rolling blackouts, it was too late to do anything else. With supply lines frozen and generators that lacked sufficient insulation knocked offline, the grid faced major damage without emergency outages.
“As a Houstonian who has lived through three major hurricanes, a drought and two monster winter storms since 2005, I can assure you that the weather isn’t what it used to be, and we must model, and prepare for, more extreme cases in our infrastructure planning,” Pat Wood, who also served as the nation’s top energy regulator, told the Senate energy committee at a two-hour hearing on grid reliability.
Concern on the topic has grown acute since an Arctic blast froze gas lines and wind turbines, and knocked gas processing plants and even power plants offline.
Federal regulators warned a decade ago that Texas needed to weatherize its power plants and grid.
Wood called it a wake-up call that went unheeded, with the problem growing ever more urgent as extreme weather becomes more common.
Most of the country is covered by two multistate grids subject to federal oversight. The Texas grid has almost no links across the state’s borders, making it difficult to shift power in an emergency.
On March 1, the chairwoman of the PUC resigned, days after state lawmakers had grilled her and others about the grid collapse.
The state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, has shouldered much of the blame for the prolonged and unexpected blackouts, and for sky high electric bills that hit tens of thousands of consumers on plans pegged to wholesale prices that spiked to unprecedented levels as outages peaked.
On March 3, ERCOT’s board of directors fired embattled CEO Bill Magness. The same day, a U.S. House oversight panel launched an inquiry, demanding reams of data focused on what ERCOT knew about the impact extreme weather or climate change might have on the Texas grid.
New England power plants have back-up systems to allow operations in extreme cold, said Wood, who helped design Texas’ deregulated energy market and chaired the PUC under Gov. George W. Bush. As president, Bush tapped him to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.
At Thursday’s hearing, he testified that weatherization may need to be more than a suggestion – “possibly a mandate, much like airline safety standards.”
Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the hearing was “not a referendum on Texas,” noting that “we’ve seen the impact of extreme weather events to our electric grid across the country.” Texas was only the most recent victim and “we need to incorporate all the lessons learned from those events into our future planning, particularly as we can expect both our energy mix and weather patterns to be different in the next decade than they were in the last decade.”
Some GOP senators attacked President Joe Biden’s energy goals, arguing that a shift toward renewables would make power less reliable. The Texas grid relies most heavily on fossil fuels.
Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the panel’s top Republican, accused environmentalists of using the Texas blackouts and California’s heat-induced power outages as a pretext for “doubling down” on wind and solar. Biden’s proposal to cut the U.S. carbon footprint in half by 2035 “could concentrate our nation’s vulnerabilities to bad weather events, terrorism or cyber attacks on the electric grid,” he warned.
Another witness, Michael Shellenberger, president of Environmental Progress in Berkeley, Calif., agreed that recent weather events showed that a shift to wind and solar would not necessarily improve reliability. He lauded nuclear for that, though the Texas storm also knocked some nuclear power offline.
As for ERCOT’s handling of the crisis, Wood defended the emergency “air-traffic controller” decisions to save the grid, but said the crisis exposed flaws in how such last-resort measures are planned.
In October, ERCOT modeled a worst case scenario for winter that forecast demand at 67.2 gigawatts and supply somewhat higher. Rolling outages would not have been required.
The storm four months later caused a far more massive imbalance, though. On President’s Day, demand hit 74.5 GW, matching the all-time summer peak from August 2019. Supply plunged to 49.0 GW.
“I am not aware of any evidence that ERCOT had alternatives to significant load shedding in real-time,” Wood testified. “Their responsibility is to protect the entire grid in real time.”
Outages are designed to keep the lights on at hospitals, nursing homes, jails and other “critical” sites. Planners overlooked the Achilles’ heel, that natural gas production and processing plants needed electricity to maintain a supply chain needed to generate power for the state as temperatures dropped to zero.
State regulators and utilities need to reassess and update the list of “critical” customers, Wood said, “and that list would be different in summer peaks than in winter peaks.”
James Robb, president and CEO of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or NERC, which sets reliability standards that FERC enforces, issued a scathing told-you-so, noting repeated recommendations for Texas to weatherize its grid that have gone unheeded.
He called natural gas “the fuel that keeps the lights on” in Texas – but only with investments to keep pipelines flowing and power plants operating in extreme conditions.
NERC’s 2020/2021 Winter Reliability Assessment warned of “the potential for extreme generation resource outages in ERCOT due to severe weather in winter and summer, and the potential need for grid operators to employ operating mitigations or energy emergency alerts to meet peak demand.”
But that was hardly the first alarm sounded by NERC.
“NERC’s assessments have consistently highlighted reliability risk in Texas,” Robb testified.
During a 5-day cold snap in February 2011, ERCOT was forced to cut 4 gigawatts, affecting 3.2 million Texas customers. FERC and NERC issued a joint report that recommended insulation and other measures to protect against extreme cold, urging Texas regulators to work with industry on weatherization standards.
Texas issued no mandates, however, and the work went undone.
“The extremes of 2011, 2014, and 2018 demonstrated that these events could no longer be treated as rare,” Robb testified, adding that in 2018, “NERC began the process of adding mandatory weatherization requirements into our reliability standards.”
He also recommended investing in renewable sources that can fill the gap when gas-fired power is not available.
NERC has identified vulnerabilities in New England due to its cold winters, too, and in California, where summer heat waves and massive wildfires have caused widespread problems.
Many conservative politicians and commentators tried to blame frozen wind turbines for the grid failure, a claim that has been universally debunked.
Wind “did not cause the problem,” said Wood.
Sen. Angus King of Maine noted that one wind project in his state hasn’t had trouble in a decade. “There’s nothing intrinsic in the wind power that can’t survive cold weather,” he said.
Wind is a small share of the supply compared to gas-fired power plants in Texas, though like other generation sources, turbines were not sufficiently weatherized to withstand last month’s storm.
“Even if all Texas wind turbines had been winterized, it is unlikely that they would have contributed significantly to electricity supply because wind speeds in cold snaps are so low. It is for that reason that grid operators do not rely on wind turbines to provide more than trace amounts of power during those periods,” testified Shellenberger. “Indeed, while wind turbines north of Texas functioned more or less as intended, during the cold snap, they produced very little power for their grids.”
Mark Gabriel, administrator of the Western Area Power Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, told senators that it may no longer be a good idea to treat electricity as a commodity, like pork bellies or orange juice, because when price is the priority, reliability is not.
“Trading electrons has consequences far greater than the availability of bacon or morning refreshment,” he said.