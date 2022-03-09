North Texas guard Tylor Perry shares handshakes and high fives with fans following a win over Southern Miss earlier this season at the Super Pit. Perry has emerged as one of the top players in Conference USA in his debut season.
One of the best times in the college sports year is upon us.
Conference basketball tournaments have begun across the country. Conference USA's championship event got underway Tuesday down in Frisco with first-round games.
The good news for North Texas is the Mean Green were nowhere near ready to tip off their opening games.
The UNT men won the regular season C-USA title and are the No. 1 seed from the West Division. The UNT women fared well and also received a double bye to Thursday's quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed from the West.
There are a host of reasons both teams exceled this year. When it comes to the UNT men, the emergence of Tylor Perry is a key factor. Perry is the Mean Green's leading scorer and has hit clutch shot after clutch shot over the last few weeks.
Perry will lead the UNT men (23-5) when they face the winner of a game between Charlotte and Rice at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The UNT women (16-11) are set to take on the winner of a game between UTSA and Old Dominion at 11:30 a.m.
The UNT women head into the tournament on a roll after beating UTEP to cap the regular season. The Mean Green went 10-7 in C-USA play and have won double-figure games in conference play in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2000-01 and 2001-02.
The UNT men had won a program record 15 straight game before falling to UTEP in their last game before the tournament.
UNT is also in the midst of spring football practice. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said this week that the Mean Green have made dramatic strides over the last year and have a chance to improve defensively for the second straight year.
— Brett Vito
