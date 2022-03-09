Tylor Perry followed a long path to find a home at UNT, where his cousin was once a star

Jeffrey Simpson sat courtside at the Super Pit earlier this season as one of the top guards in Conference USA ran through his pregame shooting routine.
Simpson’s kid cousin, Tylor Perry, hit free throws, short jumpers and connected on one 3-pointer after another.
The scene brought back memories for Simpson, a towering center who played for UNT from 2004-06.
“Words can’t describe it,” Simpson said as he looked on. “Tylor has come to this wonderful program. It’s been a fit for him and a blessing to see him play where I played.”
Perry has done more than just play. He’s become a sensation in his debut season.
The 5-foot-11 guard hit game-winning 3s to lift UNT past Louisiana Tech and UAB. Along the way, Perry has won over Mean Green fans with his moxie and unique game that helped pave UNT’s way to the C-USA regular season title.
Perry stopped by Ryan Elementary School in December to shoot at recess after a young fan invited him and returned this week to speak about the importance of working hard in school. He’s welcomed by signs at home games, including one earlier this season that read, “Tylor Perry for president.”
Perry will have plenty of support behind him and his teammates when UNT takes on the winner of a game between Charlotte and Rice in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament on Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
What few know is how close Perry came to taking the next step in his basketball journey elsewhere.
Perry never announced it, but he was briefly committed to East Tennessee State in February of 2021.
Perry backed out of that pledge after the school was caught up in a scandal over players kneeling during the national anthem and landed at UNT, where he seemed destined to play.
Perry is averaging a team-high 13.7 points for a defensively oriented outfit and was named C-USA’s Sixth Man of the Year on Monday.
Perry began the season coming off the bench and is content to remain in that role. He doesn’t want to upset the mojo of a team that is 23-5.
“It’s been fun for me and a learning experience,” Perry said. “There were days I thought I would never make it to the Division I level. At times I’m still in awe walking into the gym. It’s been fun. God sent me to the perfect team. The guys and coaches I have around me have helped me grow. It’s been a blessing.”
The formative years
Perry was 8 in the summer of 2007, when Simpson brought him up to Denton for the better part of a week.
Simpson was a year removed from a standout college career and still held the program record for blocked shots in a career with 119, a mark that stood for seven years.
Former UNT assistant coach Charlie Leonard encouraged Simpson to come back to campus, take summer classes after his first pro season in Turkey and finish his degree. Perry tagged along.
“I stayed with him four or five days, came with him to the Pit and watched him play pickup,” Perry said. “It was the first college campus I stepped on. It was so much fun.”
Simpson knew then that Perry, the youngest kid in his extended family that includes 14 aunts and uncles, was never going to grow to 6-foot-8 like he did. Perry took after his father, Timmy, who wasn’t tall either and played at the junior college level.
“I told Tylor that if he wanted to play at this level, he was going to have to guard guys my size,” Simpson said. “He took that to heart.”
Perry is the shortest player on UNT’s roster. He’s always been one of the smallest players on the court and is never one of the most athletic.
Perry was among the best anyway growing up.
Frederick Lee remembers those days well. He spent years running the Arkansas Mustangs, an AAU program that traveled the country playing the best competition it could find.
Lee started coaching Perry when he was in the third grade.
“Tylor was a little knucklehead when I got him,” Lee recalled. “I’m an old school type of coach. It was my way or no way. The team he played for before mine wanted to keep him and would let him do whatever he wanted.
“One game I cussed him out so bad that he went home and told his mom, ‘I’ll never play for coach Freddie again.’ His mom told him, ‘Yes, you are. That’s what you need.’”
Mom turned out to be right.
Perry played for Lee for years. One of Lee’s favorite memories is seeing Perry score 36 points in a game against a team led by current NBA guard Tyrese Maxey.
“I knew he could be a special player,” Lee said. “He had ice water in his veins.
“He lives to take the last shot.”
Perry made more of those shots than he missed and played with older players to sharpen his skills. He became the first freshman to start for Springdale Har-Ber coach Scott Bowlin in 2015, when Bowlin was 32 years into his coaching career. Perry averaged 10.1 points and 4.1 assists per game that year and was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Newcomer of the Year.
Perry continued to excel over the final three years of his high school career but didn’t attract much attention from colleges.
“Tylor is a flat-out killer,” Lee said. “That is what I was trying to tell all these coaches when he was coming out of high school.
“They told me he was too small and too slow. They wouldn’t consider what he was, which is a winner.”
Finding a college fit
Jay Herkelman admits he had the same concerns about Perry’s size and athleticism when he and his staff were recruiting him at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College.
Coffeyville had just lost in the semifinals of the NJCAA national tournament and was looking for a good long-range shooter in the spring of 2019.
“My assistant saw him play and make eight 3s, but he said he wasn’t sure about him,” Herkelman said. “I asked him why. He told me Tylor wasn’t the most athletic kid and doesn’t play with great pace. We are a team that likes to push it.”
Herkelman signed Perry anyway.
Two years later, they hoisted the NJCAA national championship trophy together after Perry guided the Red Ravens on a run through the tournament that earned him MVP honors. He scored 18 points and handed out seven assists in Coffeyville’s 108-99 win over Cowley County in the title game.
“Tylor has a knack for getting someone a little off balance and hitting a step-back or attacking the rim,” Herkelman said. “He can get his shot off at the rim because he understands angles. A lot of it is instinctual.”
Those same qualities are what caught the attention of UNT coach Grant McCasland last spring when he was looking for a replacement for Javion Hamlet. The Mean Green’s last point guard declared for the NBA draft shortly after leading UNT to the NCAA tournament and a win over Purdue.
By the time Hamlet declared, East Tennessee coach Jason Shay had resigned, and Perry had backed out of his commitment. UNT quickly stepped up its efforts to land Perry.
“I was confident in Tylor because of his ability to win and lead people,” McCasland said. “That part translates to this level. He also shoots it at an elite level. It’s like Steph [Curry]. People thought he wasn’t very good coming out of college.”
Perry couldn’t visit campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he dialed up about a dozen zoom calls with coaches the week before signing day.
UNT’s coaches called Perry the day assistant Nelson Haggerty died in a car accident.
“That was all I needed,” Perry said. “The trust was there. It felt like family.”
Fulfilling his promise
Perry has hit one memorable shot after another since arriving at UNT and always seems to come through in the clutch.
Several of those big shots have come in the last few weeks as UNT completed its run to the C-USA regular season title. The Mean Green stormed back from a 17-point deficit in a game at Louisiana Tech and pulled out a 63-62 win when Perry hit a deep 3 in the closing seconds.
Three weeks later, he hit another game-winner from behind the arc, this time over UAB 7-foot center Trey Jemison in a 58-57 win. He iced a 56-49 win over Louisiana Tech in the teams’ second meeting of the season with another 3 with 56 seconds remaining.
“We want Tylor to be aggressive,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “We want him to shoot the ball as much as he can.”
Bell described Perry as a selfless player who has never complained about coming off the bench.
“Tylor is a tough dude and is smart,” Bell said. “He knows what works and is unselfish. He doesn’t want to mess anything up. He still plays starter minutes.”
Perry traveled a long road to get to that point as an undersized guard who was often doubted, despite what he showed on the floor.
“Everyone wants Ja Morant,” McCasland said of the former Murray State guard who is now a star in the NBA. “That’s the standard for mid-major guards, Damian Lillard [Weber State] and Ja Morant. Those guys have NBA measurables with length, wingspan, hand size and athleticism. Tylor doesn’t have the same measurables, but you can’t measure his heart or his basketball skill and savvy.”
Perry is used to being doubted. He uses the uncertainty coaches and players have harbored about him in the past as motivation.
“My whole life I have been doubted by coaches, media and certain players,” Perry said. “They take one look at me and judge. I’m not the most intimidating guy. I have a chip on my shoulder and don’t let anyone tell me what I can and can’t do.”
That drive helped pave Perry’s rise in basketball that has led him back to UNT, where he visited his cousin so many years ago.
“When I first stepped on campus, it felt comfortable, like I was back home,” Perry said. “Life comes full circle. To be back is a blessing.”