Texas to test everyone at all nursing homes
Each resident and staffer at a Texas nursing home will be tested for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott told the Texas Tribune.
Abbott has directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of State Health Services to ensure the widespread testing, the spokesman, John Wittman, said Monday.
There have been more than 300 deaths in care centers, though the state has not named the facilities in which those deaths occurred. In Texas, more than 40% of the state’s coronavirus deaths are linked to long-term care facilities, according to a Tribune analysis. Health authorities have yet to reveal the total number of infections across care centers.
— Raga Justin, The Texas Tribune
Fort Worth
5 hurt in shooting at Fort Worth park
Five people were shot and wounded during a party at a Fort Worth park that drew about 600 people despite local guidelines discouraging large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.
The shootings happened Sunday night at Village Creek Park, police said. Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said fireworks were set off, and then witnesses reporting hearing about 30 rounds of gunfire, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Two of the people who were shot were in critical condition and three suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.
No arrests have been made.
The park was open to visitors but the city encouraged people to observe social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’ve tried to work with everybody to try not to cite them or ticket them, but ultimately people have a choice, and that’s just the choice they made tonight,” Calzada said. “Our job as the police is to investigate exactly what all took place here from beginning to end.”
Calzada said state and federal authorities are assisting in the investigation.
— The Associated Press
Texas’ rules for mail-in voting won’t work
A coalition of voters and civil rights groups opened a new front Monday in the legal wars over mail-in voting in Texas during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Several lawsuits already underway challenge state limits on who can vote by mail, but a lawsuit filed Monday dives into the mechanics of mail-in balloting, arguing that existing rules will deprive voters of their constitutional rights in the middle of a public health crisis. In the federal lawsuit filed in San Antonio, five Texas voters with medical conditions, Voto Latino, the NAACP Texas and the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans argue that four existing rules for absentee voting will place undue burdens on the right to vote, or risk disenfranchising Texans, during the pandemic.
First, they’re challenging a requirement that voters pay postage to return mail-in ballots, arguing that it amounts to a poll tax during a public health crisis. Second, they’re challenging a requirement that sets deadlines for when ballots must be postmarked and received, arguing that the window should be extended. Third, they object to a requirement for matching signatures on the flap of a ballot envelope and the signature used on an application to vote by mail, which they argue discriminates against voters with disabilities whose signatures may change. And fourth, they’re challenging restrictions on the assistance absentee voters can get to return a marked ballot.
Naming Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs as the defendant, they’re asking a federal judge to block the state from enforcing the provisions.
“Even if all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail in Texas in the November election, that would not be sufficient to prevent the serious risk of disenfranchisement and threats to public health that will occur if the Vote By Mail Restrictions remain in place in the pandemic,” the plaintiffs, who are backed by the National Redistricting Foundation, wrote in their complaint.
— Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune