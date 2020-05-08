Dallas
Dallas furloughs 472 city employees
Citing a $25 million budget shortfall and stung by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus, the City of Dallas will furlough 472 employees starting May 13 until the end of July, according to a letter City Manager T.C. Broadnax sent Friday.
Park and Recreation and the library department took the biggest hits.
“As I shared with you last week,” Broadnax wrote, “since the declaration of our state of emergency and shelter-in-place #SaferAtHome orders in March, we have worked as hard as possible to minimize the impact on our residents and colleagues.”
And yet, he added, “Today, I had to make a very difficult but necessary decision .... Approximately 500 of our colleagues will be furloughed from May 13 through July 31, 2020.”
The number cut from the city’s Park and Recreation department totaled 235 out of 900 full-time employees, with 187 out of 400 coming from libraries. Those furloughs alone were 422 of the 472.
The city employs about 13,000 people.
Employees affected by the furloughs can seek unemployment compensation through the Texas Workforce Commission but will continue to receive the same level of medical insurance coverage .
The city hopes to save about $4 million with these steps, according to its chief financial officer.
The City Council was briefed Wednesday on the $25 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year. In his letter, Broadnax said that was expected to balloon to “between $73 million and $134 million in the upcoming fiscal year.” He also addressed the possibility of furloughs morphing into layoffs, should economic conditions worsen.
— {a class=”app_byline_bylineLink__c8vS9 link-blue” href=”https://www.dallasnews.com/author/michael-granberry”}Michael Granberry{/a}, {a class=”app_byline_bylineLink__c8vS9 link-blue” href=”https://www.dallasnews.com/author/hayat-norimine”}Hayat Norimine{/a} and {a class=”app_byline_bylineLink__c8vS9 link-blue” href=”https://www.dallasnews.com/author/cassandra-jaramillo”}Cassandra Jaramillo{/a}
, Dallas Morning News
Houston
Man fatally shot by officer after ‘violent struggle’
Houston police said a man was fatally shot early Friday after he became involved in a “violent struggle” with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday, said Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard.
After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But “quite a violent struggle” ensued between the two for a couple of minutes, Slinkard said.
The officer discharged his stun gun but the suspect was able to grab the weapon, police said
The suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice, Slinkard said.
New York
Neiman Marcus files chapter 11 bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain and second major retailer to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move by the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain was announced Thursday and follows the bankruptcy filing by J.Crew on Monday. Experts believe there will be more to come even as businesses start to reopen in parts of the country like Texas and Florida.
“Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth,” said Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck in a statement. “However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business.”
The filing comes as the global luxury goods sector is heading for a stunning collapse of up to 35% this year due to coronavirus lockdowns, according to Claudia D’Arpizio, a partner at Bain & Co. The forecast represents a much steeper decline than the single-digit drop recorded after the 2008 recession. D’Arpizio said it would take two to three years to return to 2019 global sales of around $303 billion.
Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, which operates 43 stores, said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by this coming fall. A company spokeswoman said no mass closings are planned.
— The Associated Press