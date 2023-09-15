LUBBOCK - With a 3-0 win over Lubbock Christian tonight, the Texas Woman's volleyball team secured their third straight sweep.

TWU (7-3) handed LCU (7-2) their second straight loss and just their second loss of the 2023 season. With the win, the Pioneers remain undefeated in the Lone Star Conference Crossover.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags